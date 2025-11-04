Ripple hits $4B in crypto investments with Palisade buy

Ripple has expanded its push into institutional crypto infrastructure with the acquisition of Palisade, a digital-asset custody and wallet technology provider. With this deal, Ripple’s total investments in the crypto ecosystem now hit $4 billion through strategic acquisitions and platform development.

Ripple has been actively making acquisitions over the past year. In April 2025, the company acquired Hidden Road, a prime brokerage, for $1.25 billion, thereby enhancing Ripple’s liquidity capacity and gaining access to institutional trading infrastructure.

Later, Ripple purchased Rail, a stablecoin payment platform, for $200 million, enhancing its real-time settlement and cross-border capability. Only a month ago, the company acquired GTreasury, a corporate treasury administration facility, for $1 billion to enter the trillion-dollar corporate treasury market and expand its reach to Fortune 500 companies managing various cash and liquidity systems.

Now, with Palisade, Ripple is taking this ambition a step further by integrating custody and wallet technology that allows firms to control their assets in a tightly controlled crypto environment.

Ripple acquires Palisade to deepen custody and wallet push

The purchase will grant Ripple access to Palisade’s sophisticated multi-chain wallet technology and top-quality custody facility. Palisade’s wallet-as-a-service scheme enables fintechs and businesses of all sizes to store and manage digital assets securely on a platform.

Ripple stated in a press release on Monday that the acquisition would enhance its ability to hold and secure digital assets for fintech companies, crypto-focused businesses, and large enterprises across multiple blockchains.

The company’s president, Monica Long, stated that corporations are expected to drive the next major phase of cryptocurrency adoption. She explained that by combining Ripple’s highly secure vault system with Palisade’s fast and lightweight wallet technology, the company can now offer institutions a complete solution — covering long-term storage, global payments, and treasury management.

The purchase also provides Palisade wallets with an easy-to-integrate API that enables the quick addition of multi-party computation wallet technology, according to Ripple. Palisade Custody, on the other hand, offers governed storage of digital properties.

As corporate involvement in the cryptocurrency market expands, experts anticipate that more corporations will make major acquisitions, such as Ripple’s. According to the firm, the move aligns with its broader goal of making crypto infrastructure accessible to major corporations. It positions them as corporate partners.

Corporate clients drive Ripple’s strategy

According to Ripple, the next significant wave of adoption will be driven not by cryptocurrency enthusiasts but by corporations.

The firm currently holds more than 75 regulatory licenses worldwide, enabling it to offer the most comprehensive, regulatory-compliant custody and payment solutions across multiple jurisdictions among digital asset firms.

This compliance advantage will be further enhanced by Palisade’s integration, particularly in the digital asset custody sector, which is experiencing rapid growth due to stricter regulations and an increase in hacking cases.

Finally, this move further demonstrates Ripple’s fundamental goal of backing additional digital ecosystems, not just XRP. Palisade technology supports tokens on Ethereum, Solana, and other blockchains, enabling Ripple to venture beyond its traditional comfort zone.

According to experts, this development is part of a larger trend in which the world’s top blockchain companies are merging their technologies as they prepare for a significant influx of institutions into the digital asset sector. A surge in demand for regulatory-compliant, secure custody has recently emerged among hedge funds, fintechs, and major corporations.

With Palisade, Ripple intends to integrate the firm’s technology into its existing platforms, including Ripple Payments and Ripple Custody. Ultimately, Palisade aims to create a connected, end-to-end system that enables firms to store, transfer, and spend digital assets globally. It intends to do so inside Ripple’s platforms.

Multi-chain support is also being expanded to allow for greater collaborative efforts among blockchain networks. It may lay the groundwork for more outstanding cross-border settlements and the integration of decentralized finance for firms.

Due to this, experts predict that Ripple’s recent acquisitions will transform it into a major contender with crypto custodians such as Coinbase Institutional, Fireblocks, and Anchorage Digital.

