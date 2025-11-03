Ripple launches digital asset spot prime brokerage for US market

Key Takeaways

Ripple launched a digital asset spot prime brokerage for US-based institutional clients.

The service enables OTC spot transactions via Ripple’s new prime brokerage platform.

Ripple today launched its Digital Asset Spot Prime Brokerage, enabling OTC spot transactions for US-based institutional clients through its newly established prime brokerage platform.

The service integrates XRP and RLUSD, Ripple’s stablecoin, to facilitate institutional trading and provide liquidity for digital asset transactions in the US market.

Ripple completed its acquisition of Hidden Road and rebranded it as Ripple Prime, establishing what the company describes as the first crypto-owned global multi-asset prime brokerage for institutional clients.

The platform enhances RLUSD’s utility by enabling its use in cross-margin trading between traditional finance and crypto ecosystems. RLUSD serves as collateral in institutional trading activities within the prime brokerage framework.