Ripple launches digital asset spot prime brokerage service for the US market

PANews, November 3 – According to Businesswire, Ripple announced the launch of its digital asset spot prime brokerage service in the US market. US institutional clients can now execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot trades on dozens of mainstream digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD. Following its acquisition of multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road, Ripple integrated its license and Hidden Road's solutions into the Ripple Prime system, providing institutional clients with new capabilities that allow seamless access to forex (FX), digital assets, derivatives, swaps, and fixed-income products. With this launch, US clients of Ripple's prime brokerage business can cross-margin their OTC spot trades and positions with other assets in their digital asset portfolios.