Ripple has expanded its presence in the U.S. market with the rollout of the digital asset spot prime brokerage, bringing OTC spot transactions to U.S. clients.

Ripple launches digital assets spot prime brokerage for US market

Oleh: Crypto.news
2025/11/03 22:29
Ripple has expanded its presence in the U.S. market with the rollout of the digital asset spot prime brokerage, bringing over-the-counter spot transactions to U.S.-based institutional clients.

Summary
  • Ripple has launched its digital assets spot prime brokerage in the United States.
  • The debut brings OTC spot transactions, including for XRP and the stablecoin Ripple USD, to institutional clients.
  • Ripple recently completed the acquisition of the prime brokerage platform Hidden Road.

Ripple now offers spot prime brokerage for digital assets to institutional clients in the U.S.

The blockchain technology firm announced the launch of the new cryptocurrency service on Nov. 3, just days after closing the acquisition of multi-asset prime brokerage Hidden Road.

According to details, Ripple’s new foray is a solution that seeks to bring OTC spot transactions across the world’s leading crypto assets. This includes its flagship digital asset XRP (XRP) and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD).

News comes as XRP struggles with downward pressure near $2.41.

Ripple launches digital assets spot prime brokerage for US market - 1

Ripple’s expansion

Ripple Prime, the rebranded platform that followed Ripple’s acquisition of Hidden Road, is the new home of various spot digital asset products.

The offering, which taps into the blockchain firm’s licenses as well as Hidden Road’s solutions, will see customers access products across foreign exchange, crypto, derivatives, swaps and fixed income. Apart from cross-margin OTC spot, U.S. clients will have access to OTC swaps, CME futures and options.

Ripple Prime adds to the company’s list of other solutions, including cross-border payments, custody, and stablecoins.

The brokerage platform, like these solutions, is set to expand the adoption and utility of the XRP cryptocurrency and the RLUSD stablecoin. As the regulatory environment improves, support for innovation and adoption is gaining traction.

Ripple looks to be one of the top players in the ecosystem as traditional finance comes onchain.

Kongsi
Kongsi
Kongsi
