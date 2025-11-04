Ripple Launches U.S. Digital Asset Prime Brokerage for Institutional Clients

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Ripple, a prominent firm that develops and operates a global payments network, has announced the introduction of its digital asset spot prime brokerage services in the United States. The launch enables institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions in major digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. This step is a sign of increased participation of Ripple in institutional finance and an attempt to connect the traditional and digital markets. Ripple Prime breaks ground in the US today with the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities – allowing clients to execute OTC spot transactions across the most prominent digital assets and stablecoins, including $XRP and $RLUSD. https://t.co/zTYb4MrPX4— Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 It will develop after Ripple acquires a multi-asset prime brokerage firm, Hidden Road, in October 2025. Ripple has incorporated the licenses and infrastructure of Hidden Road in Ripple Prime to provide a one-stop brokerage system. The new service will open various markets to the institutions, such as foreign exchange, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income. Features and Capabilities of Ripple Prime Ripple Prime’s U.S. offering allows institutional clients to perform OTC spot transactions across several digital assets. The platform enables cross-margining between spot holdings and other products such as OTC swaps and CME futures, and options. This feature enhances capital efficiency and simplifies asset management for trading firms and institutional investors. According to Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, the new OTC spot execution complements Ripple’s existing suite of cleared derivatives services. He stated that the expanded offering positions Ripple Prime to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the strategies of U.S. institutions. The brokerage aims to support clients seeking greater flexibility and integration in their trading operations. Ripple’s Broader Business Ecosystem Ripple’s business model extends beyond prime brokerage services. The company operates Ripple Payments, which uses blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions by improving transparency and speed. Ripple Custody provides secure storage and management solutions for digital assets, addressing the growing demand for regulated institutional-grade custody. Ripple’s ecosystem also includes RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and XRP, its native cryptocurrency. Both assets are used to enhance liquidity and reduce transaction costs across Ripple’s financial solutions. With the launch of Ripple Prime in the U.S., Ripple reinforces its commitment to combining traditional finance with blockchain innovation in a regulated environment. Ripple, a prominent firm that develops and operates a global payments network, has announced the introduction of its digital asset spot prime brokerage services in the United States. The launch enables institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions in major digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. This step is a sign of increased participation of Ripple in institutional finance and an attempt to connect the traditional and digital markets. Ripple Prime breaks ground in the US today with the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities – allowing clients to execute OTC spot transactions across the most prominent digital assets and stablecoins, including $XRP and $RLUSD. https://t.co/zTYb4MrPX4— Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 It will develop after Ripple acquires a multi-asset prime brokerage firm, Hidden Road, in October 2025. Ripple has incorporated the licenses and infrastructure of Hidden Road in Ripple Prime to provide a one-stop brokerage system. The new service will open various markets to the institutions, such as foreign exchange, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income. Features and Capabilities of Ripple Prime Ripple Prime’s U.S. offering allows institutional clients to perform OTC spot transactions across several digital assets. The platform enables cross-margining between spot holdings and other products such as OTC swaps and CME futures, and options. This feature enhances capital efficiency and simplifies asset management for trading firms and institutional investors. According to Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, the new OTC spot execution complements Ripple’s existing suite of cleared derivatives services. He stated that the expanded offering positions Ripple Prime to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the strategies of U.S. institutions. The brokerage aims to support clients seeking greater flexibility and integration in their trading operations. Ripple’s Broader Business Ecosystem Ripple’s business model extends beyond prime brokerage services. The company operates Ripple Payments, which uses blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions by improving transparency and speed. Ripple Custody provides secure storage and management solutions for digital assets, addressing the growing demand for regulated institutional-grade custody. Ripple’s ecosystem also includes RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and XRP, its native cryptocurrency. Both assets are used to enhance liquidity and reduce transaction costs across Ripple’s financial solutions. With the launch of Ripple Prime in the U.S., Ripple reinforces its commitment to combining traditional finance with blockchain innovation in a regulated environment.

Ripple Launches U.S. Digital Asset Prime Brokerage for Institutional Clients

Oleh: Coinstats
2025/11/04 17:00
Union
U$0,006021-2,58%
Major
MAJOR$0,10266+2,87%
XRP
XRP$2,5094+9,47%
Sign
SIGN$0,04028+1,28%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0003855+28,67%
ripple2

Ripple, a prominent firm that develops and operates a global payments network, has announced the introduction of its digital asset spot prime brokerage services in the United States. The launch enables institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions in major digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. This step is a sign of increased participation of Ripple in institutional finance and an attempt to connect the traditional and digital markets.

It will develop after Ripple acquires a multi-asset prime brokerage firm, Hidden Road, in October 2025. Ripple has incorporated the licenses and infrastructure of Hidden Road in Ripple Prime to provide a one-stop brokerage system. The new service will open various markets to the institutions, such as foreign exchange, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income.

Features and Capabilities of Ripple Prime

Ripple Prime’s U.S. offering allows institutional clients to perform OTC spot transactions across several digital assets. The platform enables cross-margining between spot holdings and other products such as OTC swaps and CME futures, and options. This feature enhances capital efficiency and simplifies asset management for trading firms and institutional investors.

According to Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, the new OTC spot execution complements Ripple’s existing suite of cleared derivatives services. He stated that the expanded offering positions Ripple Prime to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the strategies of U.S. institutions. The brokerage aims to support clients seeking greater flexibility and integration in their trading operations.

Ripple’s Broader Business Ecosystem

Ripple’s business model extends beyond prime brokerage services. The company operates Ripple Payments, which uses blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions by improving transparency and speed. Ripple Custody provides secure storage and management solutions for digital assets, addressing the growing demand for regulated institutional-grade custody.

Ripple’s ecosystem also includes RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and XRP, its native cryptocurrency. Both assets are used to enhance liquidity and reduce transaction costs across Ripple’s financial solutions. With the launch of Ripple Prime in the U.S., Ripple reinforces its commitment to combining traditional finance with blockchain innovation in a regulated environment.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5135+9,29%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017469+4,07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,0014011-0,69%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0,02798+1,63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 942,67
$104 942,67$104 942,67

+1,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 542,37
$3 542,37$3 542,37

+0,75%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5094
$2,5094$2,5094

+8,35%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,30
$166,30$166,30

+2,31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17941
$0,17941$0,17941

+0,74%