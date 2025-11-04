Ripple Launches U.S. Digital Asset Prime Brokerage for Institutional Clients

Ripple, a prominent firm that develops and operates a global payments network, has announced the introduction of its digital asset spot prime brokerage services in the United States. The launch enables institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions in major digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. This step is a sign of increased participation of Ripple in institutional finance and an attempt to connect the traditional and digital markets. Ripple Prime breaks ground in the US today with the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities – allowing clients to execute OTC spot transactions across the most prominent digital assets and stablecoins, including $XRP and $RLUSD. https://t.co/zTYb4MrPX4— Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 It will develop after Ripple acquires a multi-asset prime brokerage firm, Hidden Road, in October 2025. Ripple has incorporated the licenses and infrastructure of Hidden Road in Ripple Prime to provide a one-stop brokerage system. The new service will open various markets to the institutions, such as foreign exchange, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income. Features and Capabilities of Ripple Prime Ripple Prime’s U.S. offering allows institutional clients to perform OTC spot transactions across several digital assets. The platform enables cross-margining between spot holdings and other products such as OTC swaps and CME futures, and options. This feature enhances capital efficiency and simplifies asset management for trading firms and institutional investors. According to Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, the new OTC spot execution complements Ripple’s existing suite of cleared derivatives services. He stated that the expanded offering positions Ripple Prime to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the strategies of U.S. institutions. The brokerage aims to support clients seeking greater flexibility and integration in their trading operations. Ripple’s Broader Business Ecosystem Ripple’s business model extends beyond prime brokerage services. The company operates Ripple Payments, which uses blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions by improving transparency and speed. Ripple Custody provides secure storage and management solutions for digital assets, addressing the growing demand for regulated institutional-grade custody. Ripple’s ecosystem also includes RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and XRP, its native cryptocurrency. Both assets are used to enhance liquidity and reduce transaction costs across Ripple’s financial solutions. With the launch of Ripple Prime in the U.S., Ripple reinforces its commitment to combining traditional finance with blockchain innovation in a regulated environment. Ripple, a prominent firm that develops and operates a global payments network, has announced the introduction of its digital asset spot prime brokerage services in the United States. The launch enables institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions in major digital assets, including XRP and Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD. This step is a sign of increased participation of Ripple in institutional finance and an attempt to connect the traditional and digital markets. Ripple Prime breaks ground in the US today with the launch of digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities – allowing clients to execute OTC spot transactions across the most prominent digital assets and stablecoins, including $XRP and $RLUSD. https://t.co/zTYb4MrPX4— Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 It will develop after Ripple acquires a multi-asset prime brokerage firm, Hidden Road, in October 2025. Ripple has incorporated the licenses and infrastructure of Hidden Road in Ripple Prime to provide a one-stop brokerage system. The new service will open various markets to the institutions, such as foreign exchange, derivatives, swaps, and fixed income. Features and Capabilities of Ripple Prime Ripple Prime’s U.S. offering allows institutional clients to perform OTC spot transactions across several digital assets. The platform enables cross-margining between spot holdings and other products such as OTC swaps and CME futures, and options. This feature enhances capital efficiency and simplifies asset management for trading firms and institutional investors. According to Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, the new OTC spot execution complements Ripple’s existing suite of cleared derivatives services. He stated that the expanded offering positions Ripple Prime to deliver a comprehensive solution tailored to the strategies of U.S. institutions. The brokerage aims to support clients seeking greater flexibility and integration in their trading operations. Ripple’s Broader Business Ecosystem Ripple’s business model extends beyond prime brokerage services. The company operates Ripple Payments, which uses blockchain technology to streamline cross-border transactions by improving transparency and speed. Ripple Custody provides secure storage and management solutions for digital assets, addressing the growing demand for regulated institutional-grade custody. Ripple’s ecosystem also includes RLUSD, its U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, and XRP, its native cryptocurrency. Both assets are used to enhance liquidity and reduce transaction costs across Ripple’s financial solutions. With the launch of Ripple Prime in the U.S., Ripple reinforces its commitment to combining traditional finance with blockchain innovation in a regulated environment.