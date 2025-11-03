BursaDEX+
Ripple has entered a new phase of institutional expansion with the official U.S. launch of Ripple Prime, its digital asset spot brokerage platform. This new offering allows clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions across leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP and RLUSD. The move aims to give institutions a more direct and regulated pathway to trade […]Ripple has entered a new phase of institutional expansion with the official U.S. launch of Ripple Prime, its digital asset spot brokerage platform. This new offering allows clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions across leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP and RLUSD. The move aims to give institutions a more direct and regulated pathway to trade […]

Ripple Prime Debuts in US, Offering Secure OTC Access to XRP and RLUSD

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/03 22:16
Ripple
  1. Ripple Prime officially launches in the U.S., expanding institutional access to top digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD.
  2. Ripple integrates Hidden Road’s licenses to offer a unified trading platform for spot, FX, and derivatives markets.
  3. XRP trades at $2.41 as traders await potential ETF approval that could trigger a November market rally.

Ripple has entered a new phase of institutional expansion with the official U.S. launch of Ripple Prime, its digital asset spot brokerage platform. This new offering allows clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions across leading cryptocurrencies, including XRP and RLUSD.

The move aims to give institutions a more direct and regulated pathway to trade top-tier digital assets in the American market.

The introduction of Ripple Prime marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to merge traditional finance with crypto infrastructure. U.S.-based institutions will now have access to a secure trading environment designed for high-volume spot transactions.

The company says the service will help institutional clients manage exposure across multiple digital assets while improving liquidity access and operational efficiency.

Ripple Expands Capabilities with Hidden Road Acquisition

The company’s latest development comes shortly after it finalized the acquisition of multi-asset brokerage firm Hidden Road in October 2025. The integration of Hidden Road’s infrastructure and regulatory licenses has strengthened Ripple’s trading and settlement capabilities.

Under Ripple Prime, clients can now access a broad suite of financial instruments, from foreign exchange (FX) and digital assets to derivatives, swaps, and fixed income.

Michael Higgins, International CEO of Ripple Prime, highlighted that the addition of OTC spot execution complements the firm’s existing derivatives services. The company’s new platform allows institutional clients to cross-margin their spot holdings alongside CME futures and OTC swaps, offering greater efficiency and flexibility. This unified approach positions it as one of the most comprehensive crypto brokerage solutions currently available in the U.S.

XRP Price Holds Support as ETF Anticipation Builds

Despite the company’s strong business momentum, XRP’s market performance has remained under pressure. The token is currently trading around $2.41, down nearly 5% today after falling from $2.54. The decline follows the Federal Reserve’s recent signals that further rate cuts are unlikely this year, dampening investor sentiment across the crypto market.

Trader YumGo pointed out that XRP’s RSI is near 41, indicating weak short-term momentum. Support sits between $2.30 and $2.40, while resistance remains at $2.60. Meanwhile, whale investors have reportedly accumulated over $560 million worth of XRP in the last week, hinting at quiet confidence ahead of potential catalysts.

Also Read: XRP Gains Traction: $650T RWA Surge Ignited The Momentum

