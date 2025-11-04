Ripple Prime US Launch, Palisade Deal Lift XRP Demand

Ripple Prime adds U.S. spot brokerage for XRP and RLUSD.

Palisade acquisition plugs enterprise-grade custody into Ripple’s stack.

XRP still meets $2.50 resistance as LMACD warns of downside.

The crypto market is soft again, but Ripple is still adding U.S.-facing infrastructure. Even as XRP trades around $2.25, down more than 3% on the day and 10% on the week, the company has rolled out Ripple Prime for U.S. institutions, confirmed RLUSD has crossed $1 billion in market cap, and bought Palisade designed to serve banks and financial institutions with digital-asset custody.

Taken together, this is Ripple’s clearest attempt this year to give banks, fintechs, and corporates a full, regulated stack for XRP and stablecoin settlement, even if the token itself is still meeting resistance.

Ripple Prime Opens A U.S. Door For Institutional XRP And RLUSD

Ripple Prime officially launched in the United States this week, introducing digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities. The platform allows institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions for crypto assets and stablecoins, including XRP and RLUSD, Ripple’s own stablecoin.

Ripple also underlined that RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin live on XRPL and Ethereum, has now passed $1 billion in circulation in under a year, giving Prime a native, regulated settlement asset to sit alongside XRP. This creates a clearer liquidity story for market makers and corporates that want both a tokenized dollar and XRP access in the same channel.

Ripple’s Palisade Deal Plugs The Custody Gap For Enterprises

Ripple also announced the acquisition of Palisade, a company that provides digital wallet and asset custody infrastructure. Ripple said the acquisition enhances its ability to provide an end-to-end crypto solution from custody to payments.

An analyst explained that custody is often the biggest hurdle for large enterprises considering crypto adoption. “Digital asset custody is expensive, and compliance is complex. Third-party enterprise-grade custody helps unblock adoption. It’s a step forward for institutional XRP use,” they said.

Market Reaction and XRP Price Today

Even with these milestones, XRP’s price remains under pressure. The token is currently trading at $2.35, facing resistance near $2.50 and short-term support at $2.30.

XRP Price Still Lags As BTC Dominance Rises

Market uncertainty, combined with Bitcoin dominance climbing above 59%, has kept altcoins like XRP on the defensive. XRP is still in a corrective phase, with potential downside to $1.77 if market weakness continues.

XRP’s monthly LMACD is showing a bearish crossover for the third time in its history. In the previous two instances, XRP dropped 87% and 71% after the crossover was confirmed.

The signal is not confirmed yet, so bulls need to push prices higher this month to avoid another major decline. However, analyst DarkDefender predicted, “XRP targets $36.76. Better get used to hear this.”

