BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ripple Prime US Launch, Palisade Deal Lift XRP Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Prime adds U.S. spot brokerage for XRP and RLUSD. Palisade acquisition plugs enterprise-grade custody into Ripple’s stack. XRP still meets $2.50 resistance as LMACD warns of downside. The crypto market is soft again, but Ripple is still adding U.S.-facing infrastructure. Even as XRP trades around $2.25, down more than 3% on the day and 10% on the week, the company has rolled out Ripple Prime for U.S. institutions, confirmed RLUSD has crossed $1 billion in market cap, and bought Palisade designed to serve banks and financial institutions with digital-asset custody. Taken together, this is Ripple’s clearest attempt this year to give banks, fintechs, and corporates a full, regulated stack for XRP and stablecoin settlement, even if the token itself is still meeting resistance. Related: Popular ETF Analyst Expects First Spot XRP ETFs to Launch Within Two Weeks Ripple Prime Opens A U.S. Door For Institutional XRP And RLUSD Ripple Prime officially launched in the United States this week, introducing digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities. The platform allows institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions for crypto assets and stablecoins, including XRP and RLUSD, Ripple’s own stablecoin. RLUSD: One Year, One Billion→ $1B+ Market Cap→ 1:1 USD-backed→ The #1 trusted and transparent stablecoin for institutions With Ripple Prime, GTreasury, and Rail now joining the effort, $RLUSD and $XRP will drive faster, efficient and compliant settlement worldwide. This is… pic.twitter.com/DV1oS5TEY0 — Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 Ripple also underlined that RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin live on XRPL and Ethereum, has now passed $1 billion in circulation in under a year, giving Prime a native, regulated settlement asset to sit alongside XRP. This creates a clearer liquidity story for market makers and corporates that want both a tokenized dollar and XRP access in the same channel. Ripple’s Palisade Deal Plugs… The post Ripple Prime US Launch, Palisade Deal Lift XRP Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Prime adds U.S. spot brokerage for XRP and RLUSD. Palisade acquisition plugs enterprise-grade custody into Ripple’s stack. XRP still meets $2.50 resistance as LMACD warns of downside. The crypto market is soft again, but Ripple is still adding U.S.-facing infrastructure. Even as XRP trades around $2.25, down more than 3% on the day and 10% on the week, the company has rolled out Ripple Prime for U.S. institutions, confirmed RLUSD has crossed $1 billion in market cap, and bought Palisade designed to serve banks and financial institutions with digital-asset custody. Taken together, this is Ripple’s clearest attempt this year to give banks, fintechs, and corporates a full, regulated stack for XRP and stablecoin settlement, even if the token itself is still meeting resistance. Related: Popular ETF Analyst Expects First Spot XRP ETFs to Launch Within Two Weeks Ripple Prime Opens A U.S. Door For Institutional XRP And RLUSD Ripple Prime officially launched in the United States this week, introducing digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities. The platform allows institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions for crypto assets and stablecoins, including XRP and RLUSD, Ripple’s own stablecoin. RLUSD: One Year, One Billion→ $1B+ Market Cap→ 1:1 USD-backed→ The #1 trusted and transparent stablecoin for institutions With Ripple Prime, GTreasury, and Rail now joining the effort, $RLUSD and $XRP will drive faster, efficient and compliant settlement worldwide. This is… pic.twitter.com/DV1oS5TEY0 — Ripple (@Ripple) November 3, 2025 Ripple also underlined that RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin live on XRPL and Ethereum, has now passed $1 billion in circulation in under a year, giving Prime a native, regulated settlement asset to sit alongside XRP. This creates a clearer liquidity story for market makers and corporates that want both a tokenized dollar and XRP access in the same channel. Ripple’s Palisade Deal Plugs…

Ripple Prime US Launch, Palisade Deal Lift XRP Demand

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 18:03
XRP
XRP$2.5242+8.97%
Union
U$0.006061-1.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004703-9.19%
Capverse
CAP$0.11205-2.68%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007133-2.42%
  • Ripple Prime adds U.S. spot brokerage for XRP and RLUSD.
  • Palisade acquisition plugs enterprise-grade custody into Ripple’s stack.
  • XRP still meets $2.50 resistance as LMACD warns of downside.

The crypto market is soft again, but Ripple is still adding U.S.-facing infrastructure. Even as XRP trades around $2.25, down more than 3% on the day and 10% on the week, the company has rolled out Ripple Prime for U.S. institutions, confirmed RLUSD has crossed $1 billion in market cap, and bought Palisade designed to serve banks and financial institutions with digital-asset custody.

Taken together, this is Ripple’s clearest attempt this year to give banks, fintechs, and corporates a full, regulated stack for XRP and stablecoin settlement, even if the token itself is still meeting resistance.

Related: Popular ETF Analyst Expects First Spot XRP ETFs to Launch Within Two Weeks

Ripple Prime Opens A U.S. Door For Institutional XRP And RLUSD

Ripple Prime officially launched in the United States this week, introducing digital asset spot prime brokerage capabilities. The platform allows institutional clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions for crypto assets and stablecoins, including XRP and RLUSD, Ripple’s own stablecoin.

Ripple also underlined that RLUSD, its dollar-backed stablecoin live on XRPL and Ethereum, has now passed $1 billion in circulation in under a year, giving Prime a native, regulated settlement asset to sit alongside XRP. This creates a clearer liquidity story for market makers and corporates that want both a tokenized dollar and XRP access in the same channel.

Ripple’s Palisade Deal Plugs The Custody Gap For Enterprises

Ripple also announced the acquisition of Palisade, a company that provides digital wallet and asset custody infrastructure. Ripple said the acquisition enhances its ability to provide an end-to-end crypto solution from custody to payments. 

An analyst explained that custody is often the biggest hurdle for large enterprises considering crypto adoption. “Digital asset custody is expensive, and compliance is complex. Third-party enterprise-grade custody helps unblock adoption. It’s a step forward for institutional XRP use,” they said.

Market Reaction and XRP Price Today

Even with these milestones, XRP’s price remains under pressure. The token is currently trading at $2.35, facing resistance near $2.50 and short-term support at $2.30. 

XRP Price Still Lags As BTC Dominance Rises

Market uncertainty, combined with Bitcoin dominance climbing above 59%, has kept altcoins like XRP on the defensive. XRP is still in a corrective phase, with potential downside to $1.77 if market weakness continues. 

Source: X

XRP’s monthly LMACD is showing a bearish crossover for the third time in its history. In the previous two instances, XRP dropped 87% and 71% after the crossover was confirmed. 

The signal is not confirmed yet, so bulls need to push prices higher this month to avoid another major decline. However, analyst DarkDefender predicted, “XRP targets $36.76. Better get used to hear this.”

Related: Why are Bitcoin and crypto market down today?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

!function(e,n,c,t,o,r,d){!function e(n,c,t,o,r,m,d,s,a){s=c.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],(a=c.createElement(t)).async=!0,a.src=”https://”+r[m]+”/js/”+o+”.js?v=”+d,a.onerror=function(){a.remove(),(m+=1)>=r.length||e(n,c,t,o,r,m)},s.parentNode.insertBefore(a,s)}(window,document,”script”,”66bb109a16bc52caa886301a”,[“cdn.bmcdn6.com”], 0, new Date().getTime())}();

Source: https://coinedition.com/can-ripples-usa-push-with-prime-and-palisade-acquisition-lift-xrp-price-today/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,923.84
$104,923.84$104,923.84

+1.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.70
$3,514.70$3,514.70

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5242
$2.5242$2.5242

+8.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.00
$166.00$166.00

+2.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17876
$0.17876$0.17876

+0.38%