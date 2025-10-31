Ripple set to unlock 1 billion XRP from escrow tomorrow

Ripple is set to release another 1 billion XRP from escrow tomorrow, November 1, 2025, continuing its standard monthly schedule.
At XRP’s current price of $2.49, the upcoming unlock is valued at roughly $2.49 billion.XRP 24-hour price. Source: Finbold
The escrow mechanism, introduced in 2017, was designed to ensure predictable XRP supply and prevent market flooding.
As previously reported, Ripple historically tends to sell or use only around 200–300 million of the XRP unlocked each month, while re-locking the rest into new contracts. For instance, the company re-escrowed 750 million XRP from its October 1 unlock.
Accordingly, the effective increase in circulating supply value could range between $500 million and $750 million, significantly lower than the full $2.49 billion headline figure.
November XRP escrow release
The November release has been made more interesting by Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s statement that the company can legally sell or transfer rights to future XRP locked in escrow. This implies the issuer can effectively pre-sell new tokens prior to release, without deviating from the schedule.
Schwartz clarified that Ripple may assign rights to future escrowed XRP or transfer entire accounts associated with it, though the tokens themselves cannot enter circulation before their planned release.
In addition to allowing Ripple to monetize future supply while sticking to the original system introduced in 2017, this approach also offers institutional holders guaranteed access to future XRP through private agreements. That means Ripple would have new long-term strategic levers in forging new deals with major institutional partners.
Evernorth, a Ripple-backed initiative, could be one such example, as it is developing an XRP Treasury platform and is believed to hold close to $1 billion in XRP, potentially illustrating how future allocation deals might operate.
Featured image via Shutterstock
