Ripple Unlocks $2.4B in XRP: What Happens to Tokens Next?

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 21:18
TLDR

  • Ripple Labs unlocked one billion XRP tokens worth approximately $2.4 billion on November 1, 2025.
  • The release occurred through three separate escrow transactions, each involving 200 million, 300 million, and 500 million XRP.
  • Two transactions totaling 500 million XRP were sent to unknown wallets, while the remaining tokens were transferred to a known Ripple treasury wallet.
  • Ripple has maintained this monthly release pattern since January 2018 as part of its 55 billion XRP escrow program.
  • The company temporarily modified its release schedule in March 2025 but returned to the traditional pattern in July.

Ripple Labs executed its scheduled one billion XRP token release for November on Nov. 1, 2025. The unlocked tokens carry a current market value of approximately $2.4 billion. This monthly release continues the company’s established pattern of token distribution.

Unknown Wallets Receive 500 Million XRP Tokens

Whale Alert reported that Ripple completed the token unlock through three separate escrow contracts. The first transaction transferred 200,000,000 XRP, valued at approximately $481,933,833, to an unknown wallet. The second transaction transferred 300,000,000 XRP to another unknown wallet.

The final transaction sent 500,000,000 XRP valued at roughly $1.2 billion directly to a known Ripple treasury wallet. All three escrow contracts reached maturity on November 1. The blockchain payments company has maintained this distribution method since establishing the system.

Ripple secured 55 billion XRP in 55 smart contracts back in December 2017. The company releases one billion XRP on the first day of each month. This practice began in January 2018 and has continued consistently.

The tokens are released in predetermined amounts of 200 million, 300 million, and 500 million units. The XRP Ledger program handles these releases automatically and transparently. All transactions remain visible to the public through the blockchain.

Ripple Modified Release Pattern Earlier This Year

The company changed its standard escrow release approach in March 2025. Ripple created new escrows from existing holdings and released tokens at different times. This altered pattern continued through the following months.

However, Ripple returned to its traditional approach in July 2025. The company completed its monthly unlock, distributing 500,000,000 XRP in two separate batches. The firm has maintained this restored pattern through August, September, and October.

Ripple continues the same distribution method in November 2025. The company remains committed to transparent token management practices. The blockchain system ensures all stakeholders can monitor these transactions.

The company also focuses on expanding its ecosystem beyond token releases. Ripple President Monica Long shared optimism about upcoming developments. She highlighted moves designed to enhance the utility of XRP and RLUSD across various platforms.

Ripple recently acquired Hidden Road, a principal nonbank prime broker serving institutional clients. This acquisition provides institutions with comprehensive advanced financial services. The deal represents a strategic expansion of Ripple’s service offerings.

The company’s Prime business has tripled in size since announcing the acquisition. Ripple expects continued growth from both new and existing customers. The expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to institutional adoption.

Long stated that the future looks promising for Ripple Prime services. The division explores multiple ways to utilize both XRP and RLUSD tokens. These efforts aim to strengthen the practical applications of Ripple’s digital assets.

