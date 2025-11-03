BursaDEX+
Ripple Unveils U.S. Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Expanding Crypto Trading for Institutions

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 23:38
TLDR
  • Ripple Prime launches OTC spot brokerage, expanding U.S. services.
  • Ripple strengthens U.S. market with new OTC spot trading for institutions.
  • Ripple Prime integrates OTC spot services for U.S. digital asset trading.
  • Ripple’s Hidden Road acquisition boosts institutional crypto services.
  • Ripple’s new platform offers seamless crypto trading for U.S. institutions.

Ripple Prime, a division of Ripple, has launched a digital asset spot prime brokerage service for the U.S. market. This new offering expands Ripple’s institutional services, enabling U.S.-based clients to execute over-the-counter (OTC) spot transactions. The service includes prominent cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Ripple’s prime brokerage platform now combines the capabilities of Ripple and its recent acquisition of Hidden Road, providing a more comprehensive solution to institutional clients.

Ripple’s Acquisition of Hidden Road Strengthens Its Prime Brokerage Platform

In October 2025, Ripple acquired multi-asset prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion. The integration of Hidden Road’s technology with Ripple’s existing infrastructure has created Ripple Prime. This platform provides a unified solution for clearing, financing, and execution across multiple asset classes. It offers digital assets, foreign exchange, derivatives, and fixed income services, all under one roof. The acquisition of Hidden Road strengthens Ripple Prime’s position in the growing digital asset market.

Ripple Prime’s new platform will allow institutions to cross-margin OTC spot transactions with their broader digital asset portfolios. Clients can now integrate CME futures and options into their trading strategies. This expanded offering bridges traditional finance and the crypto market. As Ripple continues to grow its prime brokerage capabilities, it aims to offer a seamless trading experience for institutions across various asset types.

Ripple’s Impact on the U.S. Crypto Market with OTC Spot Execution

Ripple Prime’s new OTC spot execution capabilities enhance Ripple’s institutional services. The addition of this service positions Ripple to cater to the diverse trading needs of U.S.-based institutions. The platform now supports a wide range of digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD, allowing clients to execute spot transactions with ease. Ripple Prime provides institutions with the flexibility to use the service for both trading and hedging strategies, making it a crucial tool for businesses navigating the digital asset space.

Ripple’s U.S. expansion follows a strategic shift in the company’s approach to the market. By offering a comprehensive digital asset platform, Ripple aims to bridge gaps between crypto and traditional financial services. The new OTC spot services complement Ripple Prime’s already established suite of OTC and cleared derivatives services. This strengthens Ripple’s ability to cater to institutional investors seeking integrated trading solutions across both asset classes.

Ripple Prime is quickly establishing itself as a key player in the U.S. crypto market. With its combined offerings and cutting-edge technology, Ripple Prime provides institutions with an efficient, comprehensive platform for digital asset trading. The rollout of this new service underscores Ripple’s continued commitment to expanding its institutional presence in the cryptocurrency space.

The post Ripple Unveils U.S. Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Expanding Crypto Trading for Institutions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Lorenzo Protocol
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
TokenFi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
NEAR
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

