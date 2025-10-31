Ripple USD Gains Traction Among Global NGOs for Real-Time Humanitarian Aid

As RLUSD nears its one-year mark since its December 2024 debut, the stablecoin has drawn interest from humanitarian organizations and NGOs.

The stablecoin currently ranks among the top 15 largest stablecoins with a market capitalization of 898 million.

Ripple’s (XRP) stablecoin RLUSD was introduced in 2024. The digital asset was designed to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments, offering the speed and transparency of crypto with the stability of the U.S. dollar.

Built on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum (ETH) networks, RLUSD benefits from the interoperability and scalability of two of the world’s most widely used blockchain networks. U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and other cash equivalents fully back each token.

Recently, Ripple revealed that several major nonprofit organizations, including World Central Kitchen (WCK), Water.org, GiveDirectly, and Mercy Corps, are adopting Ripple Payments and RLUSD to facilitate faster, more transparent cross-border humanitarian transactions.

Monica Long, President of Ripple, stated:

RLUSD in Humanitarian Finance

World Central Kitchen teamed up with Ripple to speed up how funds reach local partners and restaurants in crisis zones. These are places where traditional banking systems are often unreliable or completely unavailable. In disaster situations, reducing settlement times from days to just a few hours can mean the difference between feeding thousands or leaving communities waiting.

With RLUSD, WCK can bypass broken financial infrastructure, ensuring that kitchens are mobilized and supplies are purchased.

Water.org is taking a similar approach on another front. The organization piloted Ripple Payments and RLUSD across Latin America, including Brazil, Mexico, and Peru, to accelerate the flow of funds to microfinance partners who provide loans for clean water and sanitation.

This partnership has already helped improve access to safe water and sanitation for more than 81 million people. As Gary White, CEO and Co-founder of Water.org, explained, the partnership “helps unlock capital faster so more families can access the solutions they need to survive and thrive.”

In Africa, Mercy Corps Ventures, in collaboration with DIVA Donate, wrapped up a Ripple Impact drought insurance pilot in Kenya that used RLUSD to protect pastoralist communities from climate shocks. Crypto News Flash reported that the program, which concluded in June, successfully insured 517 pastoralists, 70% of them women, against drought conditions.

At the same time, Chipper Cash, a leading cross-border payments app with more than 5 million users across nine African countries, is harnessing RLUSD to make sending and receiving money across borders faster, cheaper, and more reliable.

Ripple is expected to share more about these humanitarian and financial innovations at its annual Ripple Swell 2025 conference, taking place November 4–5, 2025, in New York. The event will host over 600 attendees from more than 40 countries, featuring speakers including Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, and Monica Long, all set to discuss blockchain technology and the U.S. regulatory leadership.

CNF disclosed in an earlier report that, as of the close of Q3, RLUSD recorded a combined market capitalization of $789.3 million across all supported networks. On the XRPL alone, RLUSD’s market cap reached $88.8 million, marking a 34.7% quarter-over-quarter increase from $65 million.

]]>