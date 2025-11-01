Robert Kiyosaki Picks Bitcoin and Ethereum as Shield Against Massive Crash

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki believes the global financial sector could experience a massive crash in November. He stated this in a post on his X account, which has over 2.8 million followers.

Robert Kiyosaki warns of global financial meltdown

The 10th month of the year has been dubbed “Uptober” in crypto circles due to its historical precedence of impressive rallies. However, it did not live up to expectations in 2025, as the prices of cryptocurrency assets fluctuated , leading many to suffer losses, prompting the forecast from Robert Kiyosaki.

According to the author, the financial market will witness a major downturn with severe consequences for investors. He predicted that millions will be wiped out, especially for those who have continued to invest in traditional assets like stocks or savings in banks.

The renowned author is suggesting that conventional investments may lose significant value. This could result in many losing their wealth as the market experiences a crash.

Kiyosaki offered an alternative to investors and those willing to protect their funds from the looming massive crash.

“Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, Ethereum investors will protect you,” he stated.

Kiyosaki is promoting these assets as alternatives to traditional investments in stocks, bonds or savings in fiat currency. More importantly, he listed Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as digital alternative assets that could serve as a hedge against inflation.

This implies that he is optimistic that Bitcoin and Ethereum will outperform traditional assets in the wake of the anticipated market crash. Hence, these two could prevent investors from suffering huge financial losses during the economic meltdown.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Kiyosaki has shown support for both digital assets. In October, while criticizing the 60/40 rule that leans toward stocks and bonds, he also picked BTC and ETH as better alternatives for long-term investments.

The author maintained that bonds are risky assets and fiat currency is now fake money as it is no longer backed by gold. Hence, he advised against betting on stocks and bonds.

Bitcoin and Ethereum market outlook

As of this writing, Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading up by 0.24% and 1.14%, respectively.

Bitcoin is changing hands at $110,081.79 after it climbed from a low of $108,596.10 to peak at $111,031.82 in earlier trading sessions. The trading volume remained down by 30.17% at $45.85 billion.