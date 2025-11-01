BursaDEX+
Robert Kiyosaki Warns ‘Massive Crash’ Could Wipe Out Millions Soon

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/01 20:02
TLDR

  • Robert Kiyosaki has warned that a massive global financial crash could wipe out millions of investors.
  • The financial author urges people to protect their wealth by investing in gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
  • Kiyosaki issued a similar warning in October after U.S. tariffs caused Bitcoin to plunge from $122,000.
  • Bitcoin currently trades at $110,079 with a 0.2% daily gain but a 7.1% monthly decline.
  • Ethereum exhibits a 0.4% daily increase, yet it has lost 12% of its value over the past month.
  • Critics note that Robert Kiyosaki has been predicting similar crashes for over a decade without them materializing.

Financial author Robert Kiyosaki has issued a fresh warning about an approaching global economic collapse. He advises investors to protect their wealth by acquiring gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. The investor shared this message on the social media platform X.

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Economic Downturn

Robert Kiyosaki believes a “massive crash” threatens the global economy and could harm millions of people. He argues that tangible assets and cryptocurrencies offer better security than traditional paper money. Kiyosaki wrote that holders of precious metals and digital currencies would be safer.

The author had previously issued similar alerts in October, following a sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market. New U.S. tariffs on China triggered the sell-off and caused widespread market disruption. Robert Kiyosaki used this event to reinforce his concerns about the vulnerability of the financial system.

The tariff announcement included a 100% rate, causing Bitcoin to drop from $122,000. This crash eliminated nearly $19 billion in leveraged positions within hours. Robert Kiyosaki cited this volatility as evidence supporting his warnings.

Bitcoin and Ethereum Current Market Performance

Bitcoin is currently trading at $110,079 and has shown a 0.2% gain over the past day. However, the cryptocurrency has declined 7.1% during the past month. Ethereum also exhibits mixed performance, as evidenced by recent price movements.

Ethereum gained 0.4% in the past day but lost 12% over the past month. Both cryptocurrencies continue experiencing volatility despite Robert Kiyosaki’s endorsement. The market remains uncertain about future price directions.

Robert Kiyosaki maintains that both digital and traditional financial systems rely on unstable foundations. He describes these systems as built on “paper promises” that lack real value. The investor continues urging followers to shift toward hard assets.

Market Reactions to Kiyosaki’s Warnings

Critics have noted that Robert Kiyosaki has been predicting similar crashes for over ten years. These warnings have often coincided with temporary market pullbacks rather than sustained collapses. Many traders question the timing and accuracy of his forecasts.

Analyst Jonesy supports some of Robert Kiyosaki’s concerns by comparing current conditions to past downturns. Rate cuts have resumed and historically preceded market crashes in 2000, 2007, and 2020. Jonesy stated this pattern represents “history repeating itself” rather than baseless fear.

Investor Avinash Mishra agrees with the warning and points to America’s $35 trillion national debt. Growing fiscal deficits indicate financial strain, according to supporters. Mishra has accumulated silver and Bitcoin since 2020 as protective measures.

Crypto Community Responds

Some crypto advocates view Robert Kiyosaki’s warnings differently, emphasizing Bitcoin’s recovery patterns. Online commentator Puck described the alerts as typical fear-driven narratives that precede rallies. Bitcoin’s ability to maintain prices above $110,000 demonstrates resilience despite corrections.

Puck wrote that “crashes fuel the next rally” and expressed confidence in cryptocurrency markets. This perspective contrasts with Robert Kiyosaki’s more cautious stance on immediate risks. The debate continues within investment communities about proper risk management strategies.

Robert Kiyosaki’s post generated widespread discussion among financial analysts and cryptocurrency traders. His message reached thousands of followers seeking guidance during uncertain economic times. The conversation reflects ongoing tensions between advocates of traditional and digital assets.

The post Robert Kiyosaki Warns ‘Massive Crash’ Could Wipe Out Millions Soon appeared first on CoinCentral.

