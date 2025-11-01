Robert Kiyosaki Warns of “Massive Crash,” Urges Shift to Gold, Silver, Bitcoin & Ethereum

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ makes an alarming statement about the financial markets around the world. He posted an update about the ‘massive crash’ that’s beginning and how millions of investors may lose their wealth if they continue to invest in financial assets.
Kiyosaki’s plan for preparation for inflation involves transitioning to hard assets such as gold, silver, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, and the cryptocurrency Ethereum, which serve as protection against inflation and declining currencies.
In his message, he wrote: “MASSIVE CRASH BEGINNING: Millions will be wiped out. Protect yourself. Silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum investors will protect you. Take care.”
The prediction made by Kiyosaki lacks both timeline and evidence, and there are no confirming reports about the imminence of the fourth financial crash. However, the posting made quite an impact on the cryptocurrency communities, and it led to various discussions and debates.
Kiyosaki is not the first person to issue a dire warning about the economy; some users posted old screenshots and video compilations of Kiyosaki’s predictions from over a decade ago, warning about collapses in the stock market, a real estate bubble, and the failure of fiat currencies.
His supporters claim the levels of debt and inflation experienced today are such that his words are more valid than at any other time in the past. His detractors claim he frequently spreads hysteria over situations for which he fails to provide concrete evidence.
Robert Kiyosaki’s point of view has always been about the dangerous implications associated with paper money, financial environments characterized by borrowing by the government, and the never-ending printing of money, compared to the security associated with hard assets.
Also Read | Soaring Bitcoin ETF Inflows: $839M Amid Gold’s Slump
Bitcoin remains above the $108,000 mark; however, the lack of certainty still lingers regarding the escalating global tensions and the fact that the U.S. Federal Reserve retains the existing policy approach. Certain investors are slowly beginning to move their money into gold, silver, and the top cryptocurrencies, reflecting the new warning from Robert Kiyosaki.
Whether the forecast comes to pass or not, at least his bold proclamation has injected the issue of market security, inflation, and the future of money back into the public conversation.
Also Read | Ethereum Ecosystem TVL Surges 16x Since 2020, Anchoring ETH Valuation