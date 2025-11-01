Russia Claims To Have Tested Poseidon Nuclear UUV, Is The Threat Real?

Also known as the Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System, with the NATO reporting name “Kanyon,” the Poseidon is an unmanned underwater vehicle that was developed to bypass missile defense systems and deliver a nuclear warhead against coastal target getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the capabilities of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater nuclear-capable torpedo, following a test last month.

Also known as the Status-6 Oceanic Multipurpose System, with the NATO reporting name “Kanyon,” it is an unmanned underwater vehicle that was developed to bypass missile defense systems and deliver a nuclear warhead against coastal targets, naval bases and even aircraft carrier strike groups.

Named for the Greek god of the sea, earthquakes, and horses, Poseidon reportedly is able to operate at depths up to 1,000 meters, or 3,300 feet, while it can travel upwards of 100 knots, meaning it could be challenging to detect, and even more difficult to intercept. Russian officials, including Putin, have claimed it could employ autonomous navigation with pre-programmed routes and even operate without direct human control.

Most worrisome is that some reports suggest it would have a potential yield of up to 100 megatons. It is thus fitting that this devastating weapon is named for the Greek god also known as the “Earth Shaker,” yet it likely wasn’t lost on the Kremlin that Poseidon was also known for having a violent and vengeful disposition.

“Poseidon’s capacity significantly exceeds that of Sarmat,” Putin told Russian Special Forces personnel at a meeting earlier this week, comparing the UUV to the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

“You are fighting on the frontline, risking your lives,” Putin added, per a report from Russian state news agency TASS. “And you certainly think about what you are doing it for and to what extent the nation is capable of continuing your efforts, as you put your lives and health at risk to protect the country, and to what extent it is capable of moving forward, increasing its defense capability and growing stronger. These are some elements related to this work.”

Poseidon And the START Treaty

There was also speculation in the Russian media that the announcement regarding the Poseidon UUV tests was intended to ensure the United States would honor the terms of the New START Treaty.

“The Poseidon does not fall under current treaty classifications, meaning it is not subject to any restrictions,” Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian-based National Defense magazine, also told TASS. “This aspect provides additional motivation for the Americans to support Moscow’s proposal to maintain New START for at least another year.”

However, it was just days after Putin announced that a test of Poseidon had occurred that President Donald Trump announced the United States would resume nuclear weapons testing after a more than three-decade pause.

“We’ve halted many years ago, but with others doing testing I think it’s appropriate to do so,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Life Imitating Art

The other part of the story is that the Kremlin’s announcement about the recent tests of Poseidon came less than two weeks after the release of season three of the Netflix original series The Diplomat. The weapon, which was a significant plot point in the hit streaming show, was described at one point as being thought to be a myth or propaganda because of its devastating capabilities.

“The Kremlin’s timing has always been deliberate, and this latest nuclear test is no exception,” suggested geopolitical analyst Irina Tsukerman of threat assessment firm Scarab Rising.

“Of course, at this time, there is no evidence to establish with 100% whether by coincidence or calculation, but it occurred just as global attention was fixated on Netflix’s new season of The Diplomat and its film A House of Dynamite, both featuring storylines built around a rogue nuclear detonation.”

Yet, the test could not have been scripted more perfectly for Moscow’s purposes, Tsukerman said in an email. She added that such spectacles of fiction blending into geopolitical reality allow the Kremlin to manipulate perception without firing a single propaganda shot.

“For an authoritarian regime that thrives on psychological warfare, this synchronization is not a curiosity. The Kremlin certainly sees it as an opportunity,” said Tsukerman. “Even if the timing was coincidental, the Kremlin’s media operatives have already turned it into a tool of influence, weaving Western pop culture into their narrative of power and defiance.”

The inclusion of Poseidon in The Diplomat presented an opportunity that the Kremlin could not resist taking advantage of, as it is likely that few Americans were aware it was a real weapon and not simply something created for the TV show.

“In Moscow’s political culture, symbolism often matters more than sequence. A nuclear test has military value, but its psychological resonance is greater. By carrying it out in a moment of heightened cinematic focus, the Kremlin blurs the line between imagination and intimidation,” added Tsukerman. “It feeds into an atmosphere of inevitability, portraying Russia as the unpredictable power that Western audiences have already been primed to fear.”

A hit TV series introduced a super weapon into the mainstream, and soon after, Putin made clear to remind the world it was real.

“In an environment where art creates emotional scaffolding for public interpretation, Moscow does not need to produce new propaganda; it only needs to echo what popular culture has already dramatized,” Tsukerman continued. “The Kremlin has always been adept at weaponizing coincidence, transforming what others would dismiss as chance into what appears to be strategy.”