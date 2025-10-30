S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Stock: Q3 Profit Rises 21% as Revenue Beats Estimates

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) closed at $473.05 on October 29, 2025, declining 4.18% during regular trading but rebounding 2.8% in pre-market activity following strong third-quarter results.
The company reported higher earnings and revenue that exceeded analyst expectations, supported by growth across its analytics, benchmarks, and credit ratings businesses.
S&P Global posted a third-quarter net income of $1.176 billion, or $3.86 per share, up from $971 million, or $3.11 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $4.73, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $4.41. Revenue rose 8.8% year-over-year to $3.888 billion, ahead of the expected $3.81 billion.
The solid results reflect persistent demand for S&P’s data-driven products and financial insights. The company continues to benefit from strong client interest in analytics, credit ratings, and workflow solutions that guide global investment and business decisions.
For fiscal year 2025, S&P Global raised its revenue guidance to between $17.6 billion and $17.85 billion, reflecting continued business momentum. However, the firm’s EPS outlook of $14.80–$15.05 came in slightly below analyst expectations of $15.19, signaling conservative cost management in a competitive environment.
The company’s leadership highlighted confidence in its growth trajectory, supported by innovation in technology and market intelligence tools. The revised revenue outlook underscores S&P Global’s consistent ability to expand its product suite while maintaining strong profitability.
S&P Global’s shares have faced moderate pressure in 2025, with a year-to-date return of -4.5%, compared with the S&P 500’s 17.15% gain. Over the past three years, SPGI delivered a 48.38% total return, and a 51.39% return over five years, signaling steady long-term performance despite recent market volatility.
S&P Global announced that it will host an Investor Day on November 13, 2025, in New York City. CEO Martina Cheung and CFO Eric Aboaf will outline strategic priorities, go-to-market initiatives, and technology developments. A live webcast will be available to the public, with in-person attendance limited to invitation-only participants.
The company’s continued focus on digital transformation and market expansion positions it for sustained long-term growth, reinforcing its reputation as a leading provider of financial intelligence and benchmarks.
