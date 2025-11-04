BursaDEX+
Sam Bankman-Fried's Bid for New Trial: Will Courts Grant Appeal?

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/11/04 07:44
TLDR

  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team presents oral arguments for a new trial in Manhattan on November 4, 2025.
  • His attorneys filed a court document in September 2024 claiming he was presumed guilty before his conviction.
  • The defense argues that the district court showed little objectivity and made biting comments that undermined their case.
  • Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on criminal fraud charges in November 2022 for his role as FTX CEO.
  • Several former associates including Gary Wang, Nishad Singh, and Caroline Ellison testified against him during the trial.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team will present oral arguments in Manhattan on Tuesday, November 4. The former FTX founder is seeking a new trial nearly two years after his conviction for fraud. His attorneys claim the disgraced crypto executive faced a biased court during the original proceedings.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Claim Biased Trial

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers filed a court document in September 2024 outlining the grounds for their appeal. They argue the former crypto executive was “presumed guilty” before his conviction. The defense claims the district court showed little objectivity throughout the trial proceedings.

The court filing states the judge made biting comments that undermined the defense team. According to the document, the judge derided Sam Bankman-Fried’s testimony during the preview hearing. These actions occurred in front of the jury, potentially influencing their decision.

The attorneys assert the court eviscerated their client’s defenses during the trial. They claim the judge showed bias against defense counsel throughout the case. The filing suggests that this treatment prevented a fair trial for the former FTX CEO.

Original Conviction and Sentencing Details

Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on criminal fraud charges in November 2022. The conviction related to his role as CEO of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Several former associates testified against him during the month-long trial.

Gary Wang, FTX’s Chief Technical Officer, provided testimony during the proceedings. Nishad Singh, the platform’s former head of engineering, also testified against his former boss. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, also provided testimony.

The court sentenced Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in federal prison in 2024. He orchestrated a massive scheme that drained FTX investors of $8 billion. The sentence reflects the scale of the digital asset fraud.

Political Claims Surface Before Hearing

A post appeared on Sam Bankman-Fried’s official GETTR account last month. The post alleged that Biden’s administration targeted him for political reasons. It claims authorities arrested him to prevent his testimony before Congress.

The GETTR post states Sam Bankman-Fried was working on a crypto bill. Authorities arrested him weeks before the bill’s scheduled vote, according to the post. The arrest occurred the night before his planned congressional testimony.

The post suggests the SEC and DOJ acted against him for anti-crypto motives. However, it remains unclear if these arguments will succeed in court. The authenticity and legal merit of these claims await judicial review.

The post Sam Bankman-Fried’s Bid for New Trial: Will Courts Grant Appeal? appeared first on Blockonomi.

