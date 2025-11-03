Saudi Arabia Unveils $3B Data Center Push with Blackstone to Power AI Vision

TLDRs;

Saudi Arabia’s Humain signed a $3B deal with Blackstone to build new AI-ready data centers by 2034.

The company targets 6GW capacity but currently has only 100MW operational, with more sites in planning.

Humain launched “Humain One,” an AI OS that automates core business functions through text or speech.

The initiative aligns with Vision 2030, positioning Saudi Arabia as a global AI and cloud infrastructure hub.

Saudi Arabia has announced a US$3 billion partnership with U.S. investment giant Blackstone to accelerate its data center expansion through Humain, a tech firm owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

The project represents a major leap in the country’s effort to establish itself as a global AI hub, as it aims to build up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of data center capacity by 2034.

The partnership will fuel a wave of infrastructure projects designed to support AI applications, cloud services, and hyperscale computing, core elements of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy away from oil. Humain is working alongside some of the world’s leading technology providers, including Nvidia, AMD, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Qualcomm, and Cisco, to bring the project to life.

Early Progress and Long-Term Vision

While the 6GW goal marks one of the world’s most ambitious data center expansion plans, Humain currently has only a 100-megawatt (MW) site confirmed for next year, with two more facilities of similar capacity planned in Riyadh and Dammam by 2026.

Industry analysts note that the project’s success will hinge on grid connectivity and power purchase agreements (PPAs) across multiple phases, as well as clear land and power allocation strategies. For comparison, Saudi Arabia’s broader data center market is expected to add over 2.7GW of capacity by 2029, according to regional industry reports.

Still, Humain’s roadmap suggests a strong foundation for scaling. The phased rollout will allow the company to progressively link new sites while securing renewable power sources, an increasingly important focus for global data infrastructure development.

Introducing Humain One

Alongside its infrastructure expansion, Humain has launched Humain One, an AI-powered operating system that allows users to complete tasks using speech or text commands. The system is already being deployed internally across Humain’s departments, automating key areas such as HR, finance, legal, operations, and IT.

By integrating AI into its own business operations, Humain aims to demonstrate the practical applications of intelligent automation, reducing human workload, cutting operational costs, and improving efficiency across large organizations.

The company hopes that Humain One will eventually serve as a foundation for public and enterprise-level AI services in Saudi Arabia and beyond, helping local industries modernize while competing with global players.

Global Partnerships and Competitive Landscape

Humain’s expansion mirrors broader regional momentum, with neighboring megaprojects like Neom’s planned 1.5GW data center and AWS’s $5 billion AI Zone moving from planning to construction stages. Together, these initiatives signal a race to establish the Middle East as a key player in AI infrastructure.

AirTrunk, an Asia-Pacific hyperscale data center developer, has also joined the regional wave through its own $3 billion partnership under a $77 billion investment framework. While these figures underscore the massive capital being funneled into data centers globally, Humain’s target of scaling from 200MW to 6,000MW within nine years highlights the monumental scope of Saudi Arabia’s ambition.

International suppliers and contractors are being encouraged to participate via the Etimad e-procurement platform, which handles government tenders, while firms can track local content requirements through TendersInfo for visibility into upcoming bids.

