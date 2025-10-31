The post SHIB Price Forecast: Whales Choose PEPE Over SHIB, but This Breakout Altcoin May Outperform Both appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
In a not-so-surprising turn of events, on-chain data has indicated that the whales are choosing PEPE over SHIB. While PEPE appears to be the choice of meme enthusiasts, expert investors are looking at a dark horse in the form of a new PayFi sensation, RTX, which they believe will outperform both for the rest of 2025.
According to Investtech’s Shiba Inu Price prediction, SHIB is in a horizontal trend channel in the medium-long term. A continued bearish rally is indicated, and SHIB is faced with resistance.
While some investors are optimistic about SHIB and Pepe coin, it’s an unwise investment move in 2025. Although meme coins were once the hottest altcoins, especially during the 2021 bull run, now they’ve run out of momentum.
Like typical meme coins, both altcoins offer no utility; they ride on hype and trends, which have waned. The Meme coin market cap, which once stood at over $67 billion, is pegged today at $45 billion.
The drop in meme coin interest is also sponsored by the broader diversification into utility-driven projects. Investors are aware that meme coins often follow the market tide and are heavily affected during bearish periods, which is why they choose projects that can withstand market fluctuations.
Analysts believe that the next 1,000x will come from utility-focused projects, especially Payfi solutions, like Remittix, due to the increasing adoption of cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.
Remittix (RTX) is positioned to disrupt the global remittance industry. It’s bridging a $19 trillion payment gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.
It facilitates cross-border crypto-to-fiat transactions in over 30 countries and supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies. Users send cryptocurrency, which is converted using the live FX rate on the app and deposited directly into their bank accounts as fiat.
Remittix offers numerous earning opportunities for its users. Users can earn a 15% reward for referring a new buyer (15% of the referral purchase back in USDT).
Remittix highlights:
