Shiba Inu Coin’s Burn Mechanism Isn’t Enough – Experts Say Remittix’s Utility Could Deliver 100x Instead

The meme-coin frenzy around Shiba Inu coin (SHIB Price) has been loud, bold and driven by community hype. Yet now, many analysts say the burn strategy simply won’t cut it for lasting gains. They argue that only a DeFi project with proven utility and real-world traction can bring the ‘next 100× crypto’ effect. Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now, a low gas fee project, and possibly the next big altcoin in 2025 with actual utility compared to SHIB’s speculative show. Investors who want to avoid the regret of missing ‘the next 100×’ are now looking beyond the meme coins.

Shiba Inu’s Burn Hype Versus Reality

The Shiba Inu coin (SHIB Price) has recently shown dramatic increases in token burns. Data shows nearly 30 million SHIB tokens were destroyed in 24 hours. The circulating supply is still huge and while the burn rate spike creates buzz, it may not materially tighten supply.

The community calls it a win; analysts call it too little, too late. While SHIB Price trades in the $0.00001-$0.000013 range and the network activity of its layer-2 solution Shibarium is improving, the underlying supply dynamics and lack of killer utility remain concerns.

Many investors are saying: being part of SHIB now may still deliver gains, but the odds of massive gains appear lower compared to projects built with real utility. Some industry voices even argue that SHIB’s burn mechanism is not enough to shift the game. If you’re hunting for the “top altcoins to invest in” rather than the next meme wave, you may want to look elsewhere.

Remittix: Real-World Utility Meets Big-Picture Ambition

Remittix enters the stage with more than just buzz — it’s a cross-chain DeFi project built for real payments, designed for real people. The platform allows crypto users to send assets directly into bank accounts across 30+ countries, convert into 30+ fiat currencies, and bypass traditional remittance hurdles.

Compared to SHIB’s meme origins, Remittix offers cold-hard metrics: raised over $27.9 million+ in presale, audited by the top-tier firm CertiK, ranked #1 on its Pre-Launch Token list, and gearing up for listings on major centralized exchanges. Analysts are already calling it “XRP 2.0” given its remittance focus and payment-industry ambitions.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Global reach with crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries.



Real-world utility: built for global payments, not just speculation.



Security first: audited and verified by CertiK, bringing trust.



Wallet coming: mobile-first experience with real-time FX conversion.



Strong funding: over $27.9 million raised, showing serious investor backing.



Deflationary token model + early-holder benefits, layering upside for early entries.



In a market now favouring early stage crypto investment, Remittix ticks a lot of boxes. If you’re hunting for the next big altcoin in 2025, this may be the one – but only if you act before listings flood and valuations run ahead.

Don’t Settle for Meme Hype When Real Utility Calls

The Remittix team has just launched a new referral programme where every time you refer a buyer, you get 15% of their purchase in USDT — claimable every 24 hours.

With $250,000 in community giveaways already announced, and the wallet beta right around the corner, you’re not just buying a token. Miss it now, and you might regret watching someone else ride the wave. Move while the opportunity is live.

Remittix offers the kind of product, funding, security and timing that may put it in the conversation for a serious breakout. If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, not just a gamble, you may want to get involved before the crowd notices.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway