The Shiba Inu development team has initiated a major infrastructure update for its Shibarium network, marking one of the most important technical shifts since its launch. The team confirmed that it will permanently shut down the legacy public RPC endpoint, the key gateway used by wallets and decentralized applications to communicate with the blockchain. This […]

Shiba Inu Issues Urgent Notice: Update Shibarium RPC Before Legacy ShutdownShiba Inu

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/03 03:30
Shiba Inu
  • The Shiba Inu team is to shut down the legacy public Shibarium RPC endpoint.
  • Users must update their wallet settings to stay connected to the network.
  • The move aims to strengthen decentralization and network resilience.

The Shiba Inu development team has initiated a major infrastructure update for its Shibarium network, marking one of the most important technical shifts since its launch. The team confirmed that it will permanently shut down the legacy public RPC endpoint, the key gateway used by wallets and decentralized applications to communicate with the blockchain.

This is an immediate necessity for all users and developers. According to the latest blog post from Shibarium, failure to change the settings will result in disconnection from the blockchain once the old RPC is turned off. Adding the new RPC endpoint to every wallet, such as MetaMask or the Coinbase Wallet, is mandatory in the next two weeks.

This is part of Shiba Inu’s commitment to developing more decentralized and robust infrastructure. Even if the update looks very technical, such an improvement is actually paradigm-shifting in ensuring the sustainability of Shibarium’s ever-growing community.

Shiba Inu Network Retires Centralized RPCs

Shibarium’s Engineering Manager, John Doe, explained that they wanted to avoid the potential risk of creating single points of failure in their network if they were dependent on just a few publicly available RPCs. The removal of the central point means the development group tries to balance out its network more.

This is in line with the overall vision of Shiba Inu to decentralize all layers of their network. They promote developers and validators to run their own nodes, rather than just relying on shared resources. Each node run by developers increases resilience to potential disruption, thanks to added redundancy.

The new configuration is also believed to enhance the health of the overall network by fixing the performance problems associated with congested public RPCs. The migration also represents the willingness of the Shiba Inu community to move past the previous developmental levels, which were more central.

Source: Shibarium

Community Role in Strengthening Shibarium

For most Shibarium users, switching over to the new RPC connection is seamless. But for developers and major entities, the change is more of a wake-up call to appreciate the benefits of having one’s own node. The private node offers an undiluted and direct connection to the blockchain, unobstructed by congestion.

Community involvement is an important part of the change. Through updating RPC settings or even deploying individual nodes, community members themselves implement changes in the distributed network. This further emphasizes the fundamental ideology in the project proposed by Shiba Inu, completing decentralization by taking joint responsibility.

Also Read: Shiba Inu Price Forecast 2025: SHIB Could Skyrocket Past $0.0000222!

