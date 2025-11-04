BursaDEX+
Shiba Inu Lead Ambassador Breaks Silence With Cryptic Bio Update

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 15:54
The lead ambassador of Shiba Inu, Shytoshi Kusama, has broken a several-week silence on X with an unprecedented profile update. The action has garnered significant publicity within the SHIB community.

Kusama’s bio now has bold writing: “Founder. Innovator. Visionary. Here to prove the liars wrong. Tune in.” His location field shifted from “on the cutting edge” to “Watching the Blue Kachina.” The updates are his first published actions on the platform in several weeks.

The reference to the Blue Kachina holds significant meaning based on the Hopi prophecy. It is, according to tradition, the onset of a new world. The prophecy speaks of a blue star that will lift its veil and usher in a time of cleansing. This would manifest itself as the ninth and last sign before a new transformative era starts.

The exact meaning behind Kusama’s reference remains unclear. Nevertheless, the symbolism of the Blue Kachina implies the motifs of change and renewal. All these ideas align with the current development of Shiba Inu as a cryptocurrency project. The cryptic nature of the update has prompted widespread speculation about potential announcements or developments.

Shibarium Upgrade Adds Context to Timing

The shifts in Kusama’s profile are correlated with the key technical advancements of Shibarium. The Layer 2 blockchain solution has undergone a major upgrade recently. Network administrators have announced that the old RPC endpoint will be closed in the next 2 weeks.

The upgrade will focus on enhancing the network decentralization. It is also designed to enhance the uptime and reliability for users. Shibarium is a crucial component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The platform enables faster transactions and lower fees compared to operations on the Ethereum mainnet.

Institutional Interest Grows as ETF Filing Emerges

Shiba Inu has recently gained popularity among individuals in traditional finance fields.  T. Rowe Price, a legacy asset manager with $1.77 trillion in assets under management, included SHIB in a multi-crypto ETF filing. The inclusion is an indicator of the increasing institutional acceptance of the token.

This development occurs as cryptocurrency markets experience renewed interest from conventional investors. The ETF filing process continues through regulatory channels. Approval would provide traditional investors with regulated access to Shiba Inu exposure.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/12083/shiba-inu-lead-breaks-silence-with-cryptic-blue-kachina-message-what-it-means

