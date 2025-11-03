Shiba Inu News: Developers Launch Major Anti-Hack Upgrade for Shibarium

Developers have introduced a sweeping network upgrade that aims to decentralize its core infrastructure and reinforce the blockchain’s defenses against future exploits.

From Crisis to Reinvention

Months after a validator key was compromised in September — an incident that temporarily froze Shibarium operations — the project’s engineers have overhauled the way users and apps connect to the chain.

Instead of relying on a single, centralized communication channel, Shibarium will now distribute network traffic across multiple independent nodes.

To achieve this, the project’s legacy public RPC endpoint will be taken offline for two weeks, forcing wallets and dApps to route through alternative providers.

According to John Doe, the project’s engineering manager, the change is less about restriction and more about resilience.

“When one door handles all the traffic, the system is fragile,” he said. “We want many doors — each independently operated — so that Shibarium never depends on a single point of failure.”

A New Security Culture

The network overhaul is part of a broader cultural shift inside the Shiba Inu ecosystem. After the validator compromise that saw an attacker attempt to seize control through a 4.6 million BONE delegation, the development team prioritized decentralization, transparency, and user verification.

They’ve since implemented measures such as validator blacklisting and a seven-day withdrawal delay on the Plasma Bridge, which links Shibarium to other blockchains. These policies, though temporarily inconvenient, were designed to slow down attackers and give developers more time to respond to abnormal activity.

The network has since returned to full operation, and Shiba Inu’s team says these lessons directly informed the latest update.

Network Metrics Show Momentum

Despite the security setback, Shibarium’s usage has been surging.

The blockchain now boasts over 30,000 deployed smart contracts, 272 million unique wallet addresses, and more than 1.54 billion total transactions.

Activity remains consistent: roughly 8,400 daily transactions from about 300,000 active users. Meanwhile, the governance token BONE continues to circulate at high volume, exceeding 4.69 million transfers across the network.

These figures suggest that community confidence — once shaken by the validator breach — has largely returned.

Building for the Long Game

The Shiba Inu developers say their long-term goal is to turn Shibarium into one of the most decentralized Layer-2 environments in the industry. The current upgrade, they note, is just the first step toward that vision.

Industry observers see this as a turning point for the meme-turned-metaverse ecosystem. “Shiba Inu is doing what few meme coins ever attempt — investing in infrastructure,” said one blockchain analyst. “It’s evolving from a trend into a serious network.”

Shiba Inu Eyes Institutional Attention

In a separate development that underscores its growing recognition, asset-management firm T. Rowe Price has filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. SEC for what could become the first U.S.-based Shiba Inu ETF. The proposed fund would also hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, signaling a broader institutional appetite for digital assets once considered speculative.

The Takeaway

Shibarium’s new update isn’t just a patch — it’s a statement. By re-architecting its backbone and prioritizing decentralization, Shiba Inu’s developers are signaling a long-term commitment to security and sustainability.

For a project once dismissed as a meme, the message is clear: Shiba Inu is building something designed to last.

