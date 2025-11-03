BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Developers have introduced a sweeping network upgrade that aims to decentralize its core infrastructure and reinforce the blockchain’s defenses against […] The post Shiba Inu News: Developers Launch Major Anti-Hack Upgrade for Shibarium appeared first on Coindoo.Developers have introduced a sweeping network upgrade that aims to decentralize its core infrastructure and reinforce the blockchain’s defenses against […] The post Shiba Inu News: Developers Launch Major Anti-Hack Upgrade for Shibarium appeared first on Coindoo.

Shiba Inu News: Developers Launch Major Anti-Hack Upgrade for Shibarium

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/11/03 01:04
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000052+3.37%
Major
MAJOR$0.10166+0.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2146+0.04%

Developers have introduced a sweeping network upgrade that aims to decentralize its core infrastructure and reinforce the blockchain’s defenses against future exploits.

From Crisis to Reinvention

Months after a validator key was compromised in September — an incident that temporarily froze Shibarium operations — the project’s engineers have overhauled the way users and apps connect to the chain.

Instead of relying on a single, centralized communication channel, Shibarium will now distribute network traffic across multiple independent nodes.

To achieve this, the project’s legacy public RPC endpoint will be taken offline for two weeks, forcing wallets and dApps to route through alternative providers.
According to John Doe, the project’s engineering manager, the change is less about restriction and more about resilience.

“When one door handles all the traffic, the system is fragile,” he said. “We want many doors — each independently operated — so that Shibarium never depends on a single point of failure.”

A New Security Culture

The network overhaul is part of a broader cultural shift inside the Shiba Inu ecosystem. After the validator compromise that saw an attacker attempt to seize control through a 4.6 million BONE delegation, the development team prioritized decentralization, transparency, and user verification.

They’ve since implemented measures such as validator blacklisting and a seven-day withdrawal delay on the Plasma Bridge, which links Shibarium to other blockchains. These policies, though temporarily inconvenient, were designed to slow down attackers and give developers more time to respond to abnormal activity.

The network has since returned to full operation, and Shiba Inu’s team says these lessons directly informed the latest update.

Network Metrics Show Momentum

Despite the security setback, Shibarium’s usage has been surging.
The blockchain now boasts over 30,000 deployed smart contracts, 272 million unique wallet addresses, and more than 1.54 billion total transactions.

Activity remains consistent: roughly 8,400 daily transactions from about 300,000 active users. Meanwhile, the governance token BONE continues to circulate at high volume, exceeding 4.69 million transfers across the network.

These figures suggest that community confidence — once shaken by the validator breach — has largely returned.

Building for the Long Game

The Shiba Inu developers say their long-term goal is to turn Shibarium into one of the most decentralized Layer-2 environments in the industry. The current upgrade, they note, is just the first step toward that vision.

Industry observers see this as a turning point for the meme-turned-metaverse ecosystem. “Shiba Inu is doing what few meme coins ever attempt — investing in infrastructure,” said one blockchain analyst. “It’s evolving from a trend into a serious network.”

READ MORE:

XRP News: ETFs, Treasuries, and Regulated Networks Push XRP Into a New Phase

Shiba Inu Eyes Institutional Attention

In a separate development that underscores its growing recognition, asset-management firm T. Rowe Price has filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. SEC for what could become the first U.S.-based Shiba Inu ETF. The proposed fund would also hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, signaling a broader institutional appetite for digital assets once considered speculative.

The Takeaway

Shibarium’s new update isn’t just a patch — it’s a statement. By re-architecting its backbone and prioritizing decentralization, Shiba Inu’s developers are signaling a long-term commitment to security and sustainability.

For a project once dismissed as a meme, the message is clear: Shiba Inu is building something designed to last.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Shiba Inu News: Developers Launch Major Anti-Hack Upgrade for Shibarium appeared first on Coindoo.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08155+14.39%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007161-2.29%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+9.08%
SIX
SIX$0.01684+3.18%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$2.833-2.74%
XRP
XRP$2.5212+8.93%
ALI
ALI$0.00327-3.82%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,972.89
$104,972.89$104,972.89

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,514.36
$3,514.36$3,514.36

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5276
$2.5276$2.5276

-0.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.02
$166.02$166.02

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17899
$0.17899$0.17899

-0.13%