Shiba Inu Team Drops Major Update That SHIB Holders Need to Know

Shiba Inu has been included in the FTSE Grayscale Crypto Sectors Framework under the Consumer & Culture category.

Marketing lead Lucie announced this development in an X post titled “Good News for SHIB Holders.”

Grayscale and FTSE Russell jointly developed this classification system to categorize digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are the only two cryptocurrencies recognized in the Consumer & Culture sector under the framework.

The Grayscale report identifies crypto assets that meet the SEC’s Generic Listing Standards framework for potential spot ETPs.

Shiba Inu Gains Recognition in Grayscale Framework

Grayscale and FTSE launched the crypto index framework in 2023 to provide exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The framework categorizes cryptocurrencies into five sectors: financials, smart contracts, currencies, utilities, and consumer culture. Shiba Inu now appears in the Consumer & Culture sector alongside projects focused on community and entertainment.

The initial framework featured tokens like ImmutableX, Decentraland, and ApeCoin in this category. However, Shiba Inu was not listed at that time. Grayscale’s latest report now includes Shiba Inu, which marketing lead Lucie says confirms the project’s strong foundation.

Lucie stated that this inclusion proves the vision remains alive and the future is real. The Consumer & Culture sector highlights crypto projects contributing to digital community building and entertainment. Shiba Inu joins this classification through its ecosystem development and community engagement efforts.

SEC Framework Opens ETP Possibilities

The Grayscale report identifies crypto assets meeting the SEC’s Generic Listing Standards framework for potential spot ETPs. The GLS framework received approval in September, simplifying the listing process for crypto exchange-traded products. Under this system, exchanges can list crypto ETPs without individual approval for each token.

Tokens must meet generic criteria in addition to an effective registration statement to receive approval. At least 11 cryptocurrencies across four sectors qualify for spot ETPs under these standards. In the Consumer & Culture sector, only Shiba Inu and Dogecoin meet the requirements.

The Currencies sector includes XRP, Litecoin, Stellar, and Bitcoin Cash as qualifying assets according to Grayscale. Innovative contract platforms, such as Polkadot, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche, also meet the GLS criteria. Chainlink represents the Utilities & Services sector as the sole qualifying token for spot ETPs.

Solana and Litecoin ETFs currently trade in the United States market. Other cryptocurrencies including Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, await regulatory approval for their ETF applications. The GLS framework provides a pathway for these assets to launch spot exchange-traded products.

Current Status of Shiba Inu ETF Developments

Shiba Inu does not currently have an exclusive spot ETF application filed in the United States. Asset manager T. Rowe Price recently mentioned Shiba Inu as a potential inclusion in its Active Crypto ETF. This reference indicates growing institutional interest in the token despite the absence of dedicated filings.

Valour Inc. launched a SEK-denominated ETP tracking Shiba Inu’s price in European markets. The product offers investors in that region exposure to the token. Grayscale lists Shiba Inu as eligible for spot ETPs under the GLS framework but has not filed registration statements.

The framework inclusion positions Shiba Inu for potential future exchange-traded product launches. However, no timeline exists for when such products might receive approval or launch. The token’s eligibility under GLS standards represents a step toward mainstream financial product integration.

