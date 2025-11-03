Shiba Inu's Shibarium Goes Dark for Two Weeks – Here's What Users Need to Know

BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The Shiba Inu development team has implemented a substantial security upgrade for the Shibarium network. The enhancement focuses on strengthening decentralization and removing vulnerabilities that could compromise the blockchain's integrity. This move comes as the network works to restore confidence following a security incident that threatened its operations.Network Infrastructure Overhaul BeginsShibarium's legacy public RPC endpoint will be deactivated over the next two weeks. The Remote Procedure Call serves as the essential link between user wallets, decentralized applications, and the blockchain. Without functional RPC endpoints, users cannot execute transactions, interact with smart contracts, or view their account balances.The engineering team behind Shibarium explained that the temporary shutdown addresses concerns about centralization. Too many users and applications rely on a limited number of public nodes. This concentration creates potential points of failure that attackers could exploit.The decision represents a strategic shift toward building a more distributed infrastructure. The development team emphasized that the move aims to strengthen the network rather than limit user access. By encouraging the adoption of multiple RPC providers, the blockchain can better withstand targeted attacks and technical failures.Response to September Security BreachThe upgrade follows a critical incident in September when network operators paused Shibarium to prevent data corruption. An attacker compromised a validator key and leveraged a temporary delegation of 4.6 million BONE tokens. The malicious actor attempted to gain control over the network consensus.Developers clarified that the breach did not expose fundamental flaws in the core protocol of Shibarium. The vulnerability stemmed from external access to validator credentials rather than code-level weaknesses. The team responded by implementing multiple security layers.New protective measures include a validator blacklisting system that can quickly isolate compromised nodes. The Plasma Bridge now requires a seven-day withdrawal delay, giving the team time to detect and respond to suspicious activity. These changes aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.Network operations resumed shortly after the security patches were deployed. The BONE token bridging functionality returned to normal, allowing users to move assets between chains. The response demonstrated the team's ability to address threats without extended downtime.Network Activity Remains RobustShibarium continues to show strong usage metrics despite recent security challenges. The blockchain hosts over 30,000 deployed smart contracts across various applications. More than 272 million wallet addresses have interacted with the network since its launch.Transaction volume has reached 1.54 billion, indicating sustained user engagement. Recent activity shows approximately 8,400 transactions processed within a 24-hour period. Around 300,000 active users contributed to this volume.The BONE governance token maintains healthy on-chain activity. Users have completed over 4.69 million token transfers to date. This metric reflects ongoing participation in the network's ecosystem and governance processes.Traditional finance institutions are beginning to take notice of Shiba Inu assets. As detailed in our last news piece, T. Rowe Price recently filed documentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential spot Shiba Inu exchange-traded fund. If approved, this would mark the first U.S.-based ETF focused on the token.The Shiba Inu development team has implemented a substantial security upgrade for the Shibarium network. The enhancement focuses on strengthening decentralization and removing vulnerabilities that could compromise the blockchain's integrity. This move comes as the network works to restore confidence following a security incident that threatened its operations.Network Infrastructure Overhaul BeginsShibarium's legacy public RPC endpoint will be deactivated over the next two weeks. The Remote Procedure Call serves as the essential link between user wallets, decentralized applications, and the blockchain. Without functional RPC endpoints, users cannot execute transactions, interact with smart contracts, or view their account balances.The engineering team behind Shibarium explained that the temporary shutdown addresses concerns about centralization. Too many users and applications rely on a limited number of public nodes. This concentration creates potential points of failure that attackers could exploit.The decision represents a strategic shift toward building a more distributed infrastructure. The development team emphasized that the move aims to strengthen the network rather than limit user access. By encouraging the adoption of multiple RPC providers, the blockchain can better withstand targeted attacks and technical failures.Response to September Security BreachThe upgrade follows a critical incident in September when network operators paused Shibarium to prevent data corruption. An attacker compromised a validator key and leveraged a temporary delegation of 4.6 million BONE tokens. The malicious actor attempted to gain control over the network consensus.Developers clarified that the breach did not expose fundamental flaws in the core protocol of Shibarium. The vulnerability stemmed from external access to validator credentials rather than code-level weaknesses. The team responded by implementing multiple security layers.New protective measures include a validator blacklisting system that can quickly isolate compromised nodes. The Plasma Bridge now requires a seven-day withdrawal delay, giving the team time to detect and respond to suspicious activity. These changes aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.Network operations resumed shortly after the security patches were deployed. The BONE token bridging functionality returned to normal, allowing users to move assets between chains. The response demonstrated the team's ability to address threats without extended downtime.Network Activity Remains RobustShibarium continues to show strong usage metrics despite recent security challenges. The blockchain hosts over 30,000 deployed smart contracts across various applications. More than 272 million wallet addresses have interacted with the network since its launch.Transaction volume has reached 1.54 billion, indicating sustained user engagement. Recent activity shows approximately 8,400 transactions processed within a 24-hour period. Around 300,000 active users contributed to this volume.The BONE governance token maintains healthy on-chain activity. Users have completed over 4.69 million token transfers to date. This metric reflects ongoing participation in the network's ecosystem and governance processes.Traditional finance institutions are beginning to take notice of Shiba Inu assets. As detailed in our last news piece, T. Rowe Price recently filed documentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential spot Shiba Inu exchange-traded fund. If approved, this would mark the first U.S.-based ETF focused on the token.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Goes Dark for Two Weeks – Here's What Users Need to Know

Oleh: Coinstats
2025/11/03 04:26
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000052+3,37%
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0,003967+37,88%
SphereX
HERE$0,000119--%
Movement
MOVE$0,06321+0,84%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03376+9,53%

The Shiba Inu development team has implemented a substantial security upgrade for the Shibarium network. The enhancement focuses on strengthening decentralization and removing vulnerabilities that could compromise the blockchain's integrity. This move comes as the network works to restore confidence following a security incident that threatened its operations.

Network Infrastructure Overhaul Begins

Shibarium's legacy public RPC endpoint will be deactivated over the next two weeks. The Remote Procedure Call serves as the essential link between user wallets, decentralized applications, and the blockchain. Without functional RPC endpoints, users cannot execute transactions, interact with smart contracts, or view their account balances.

The engineering team behind Shibarium explained that the temporary shutdown addresses concerns about centralization. Too many users and applications rely on a limited number of public nodes. This concentration creates potential points of failure that attackers could exploit.

The decision represents a strategic shift toward building a more distributed infrastructure. The development team emphasized that the move aims to strengthen the network rather than limit user access. By encouraging the adoption of multiple RPC providers, the blockchain can better withstand targeted attacks and technical failures.

Response to September Security Breach

The upgrade follows a critical incident in September when network operators paused Shibarium to prevent data corruption. An attacker compromised a validator key and leveraged a temporary delegation of 4.6 million BONE tokens. The malicious actor attempted to gain control over the network consensus.

Developers clarified that the breach did not expose fundamental flaws in the core protocol of Shibarium. The vulnerability stemmed from external access to validator credentials rather than code-level weaknesses. The team responded by implementing multiple security layers.

New protective measures include a validator blacklisting system that can quickly isolate compromised nodes. The Plasma Bridge now requires a seven-day withdrawal delay, giving the team time to detect and respond to suspicious activity. These changes aim to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Network operations resumed shortly after the security patches were deployed. The BONE token bridging functionality returned to normal, allowing users to move assets between chains. The response demonstrated the team's ability to address threats without extended downtime.

Network Activity Remains Robust

Shibarium continues to show strong usage metrics despite recent security challenges. The blockchain hosts over 30,000 deployed smart contracts across various applications. More than 272 million wallet addresses have interacted with the network since its launch.

Transaction volume has reached 1.54 billion, indicating sustained user engagement. Recent activity shows approximately 8,400 transactions processed within a 24-hour period. Around 300,000 active users contributed to this volume.

The BONE governance token maintains healthy on-chain activity. Users have completed over 4.69 million token transfers to date. This metric reflects ongoing participation in the network's ecosystem and governance processes.

Traditional finance institutions are beginning to take notice of Shiba Inu assets. As detailed in our last news piece, T. Rowe Price recently filed documentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential spot Shiba Inu exchange-traded fund. If approved, this would mark the first U.S.-based ETF focused on the token.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08132+14,02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007101-3,11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03376+9,53%
SIX
SIX$0,01666+2,20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104 994,55
$104 994,55$104 994,55

-0,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 516,84
$3 516,84$3 516,84

-0,07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5309
$2,5309$2,5309

+0,07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,09
$166,09$166,09

-0,12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17926
$0,17926$0,17926

+0,01%