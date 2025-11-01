Singapore PM Wong Calls for APEC-Led AI Workforce Preparation and Data Collaboration

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up →

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urges global governments to proactively prepare workers for artificial intelligence advancements, emphasizing reskilling, job redesign, and building trust in AI to ensure equitable benefits across societies. This approach aims to harness AI’s potential in sectors like finance without leaving outcomes to market forces alone.

Singapore PM calls for urgent AI workforce preparation worldwide.

APEC economies should lead in reskilling workers and fostering AI trust to avoid being sidelined by rapid technological change.

Historical tech waves created net positive jobs, but future outcomes require deliberate government intervention, with over 170 companies joining Singapore’s AI Verify Foundation as of 2023.

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong pushes for AI workforce readiness in finance and beyond. Reskill now to unlock equitable AI benefits. Stay ahead with expert insights on global AI strategies (152 characters).

What is Singapore’s approach to preparing workers for artificial intelligence?

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong advocates for governments to actively prepare workers for artificial intelligence by reskilling, redesigning jobs, and establishing trust mechanisms. In his address to APEC leaders, he stressed that leaving these efforts to market forces could exacerbate inequalities, particularly in high-impact sectors like finance. Singapore, as a digitally connected hub, focuses on applying AI foundation models to create practical applications in areas such as finance and logistics.

How does AI impact jobs in finance and other industries?

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries by uplifting productivity and reshaping work environments. In Singapore, AI is already influencing finance, where it streamlines processes and enhances decision-making. Prime Minister Wong highlighted that while past technological waves, like automation, resulted in net job creation, there is no guarantee this will repeat without intervention. For instance, economies must build workforce capacity through upskilling programs to adapt to AI-driven changes. Expert analyses from global forums, such as those convened by Singapore, indicate that proactive measures could add millions of jobs in AI-adjacent fields by integrating human oversight with automated systems.

Wong emphasized collaboration among APEC’s 21 economies to lead these initiatives. “By doing so, we can ensure that the returns from AI investments will accrue not just to the owners of capital, but also to workers, and importantly to all our people,” he stated during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. This session, themed “Preparing For A Future-ready Asia-Pacific,” underscored AI’s role in driving the next growth wave.

Singapore’s strategy involves leveraging its strengths as a compact city-state. Unable to develop leading-edge AI foundation models independently, the nation prioritizes high-impact applications. In finance, AI tools are being deployed for risk assessment and transaction processing, boosting efficiency without widespread displacement. Wong noted Singapore’s eagerness to partner with other APEC members for sharing best practices, fostering regional innovation.

Addressing potential job erosion, Wong acknowledged that every technological shift erodes some roles while creating others. Historical data shows a positive net impact, but he warned against complacency. “There is no economic law that guarantees this will automatically happen,” he said, urging governments to intervene. This perspective aligns with reports from organizations like the World Economic Forum, which predict AI could displace 85 million jobs globally by 2025 but create 97 million new ones, emphasizing the need for targeted preparation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What steps should APEC economies take to build trust in artificial intelligence?

APEC economies should collaborate on AI standards, establish testing frameworks, and promote responsible development. Singapore’s AI Verify Foundation, launched in 2023 with over 170 members including major tech firms, exemplifies this by providing global assurance tools. These efforts ensure innovation occurs within ethical boundaries, protecting users and regulators alike.

How can countries facilitate data flows for AI innovation in finance?

Countries can support open data corridors through agreements like the APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules System, which balances free data movement with privacy protections. Singapore endorses such initiatives to power AI models in finance, enabling secure cross-border exchanges that drive sector growth and trustworthy AI applications.

Key Takeaways

Proactive Workforce Preparation : Governments must reskill workers to capitalize on AI’s productivity gains, ensuring benefits extend beyond capital owners to all citizens.

: Governments must reskill workers to capitalize on AI’s productivity gains, ensuring benefits extend beyond capital owners to all citizens. Regional Collaboration : APEC can lead by sharing best practices, as Singapore does in applying AI to finance and manufacturing, preventing economies from falling behind.

: APEC can lead by sharing best practices, as Singapore does in applying AI to finance and manufacturing, preventing economies from falling behind. Building AI Trust: Initiatives like the AI Verify Foundation and global safety consensus priorities are essential for responsible AI deployment and sustained innovation.

Conclusion

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s call for artificial intelligence workforce preparation highlights the urgency of reskilling and trust-building in AI, particularly for finance and emerging technologies. By fostering cooperation among APEC economies and maintaining open data flows, nations can unlock AI’s transformative potential equitably. As AI continues to evolve, proactive strategies will define future economic resilience—stakeholders should prioritize these efforts today to shape a inclusive tomorrow.