Smart Money Is Rotating Out of Solana (SOL)

On-chain metrics have reported an increasing number of capital rotations out of Solana (SOL) over the past few days. While the investors are moving out quietly, their footprints are everywhere!
In a surprising development, the liquidated funds from Solana are being invested in an emerging crypto sector, Payfi solutions. Specifically, a newly launched Payfi called Remittix (RTX) is at the forefront, and investors are rushing in.
Why Smart Money is Rotating Out Of Solana
Earlier, Whale Alert reported that 309,427 SOL, worth approximately $61.1 million, was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
Source: Whale_alert via X.
Such large transfers into the exchange often mean the whales are preparing to sell at the slightest sign of bearish momentum. While Solana has been one of the hottest cryptos of the year, its investors are gradually coming to recognise that the massive gains they want cannot be seen in SOL.
Remember, Solana is an established ecosystem, with a $102 billion market cap. Its explosive potential is limited, and a price surge would require billion-dollar Inflows in a short while, which is impossible.
Rather than settling for crumbs, whales are rotating capital into the emerging, booming, and highly in-demand crypto sector, specifically a payment solution called Remittix.
Remittix, The New Trending Story
Remittix is a PayFi solution designed to facilitate instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries, and supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies. The Remittix wallet offers real-time FX conversion, bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.
Users aren’t bothered with FX conversion and KYC problems. To secure investors’ confidence, a full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.
Selling at a low price of $0.11, Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.
Remittix highlights:
- A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a three-year period.
- Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.
Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:
Source: https://coindoo.com/smart-money-is-rotating-out-of-solana-sol-heres-the-emerging-crypto-sector-its-targeting-next/