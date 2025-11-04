The post ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Exploring ’90s West Coast Rap Scene Ordered At FX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: (L-R) Isaiah John and Gail Bean attend FX’s “Snowfall” Season 5 Premiere at Grandmaster Recorders on February 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images FX will expand the Snowfall universe with an untitled spinoff series set in Los Angeles during the 1990s. The upcoming drama, which will stream on Hulu, follows a recovering addict as he attempts to bring West Coast rap into the mainstream. Per the logline, the “story unfolds amid escalating gang wars and record labels eager to capitalize on the burgeoning hip-hop culture of the era.” Snowfall, which aired on FX from 2017 to 2023, chronicled the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Gail Bean and Isaiah John will reprise their roles as Leon and Wanda, connecting the world of the original Snowfall to the music‑driven setting, with new talent including Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III. The Snowfall spinoff comes from writer Malcolm Spellman and the creative team behind the original series, including Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson. “This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution,” said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment in a statement. “We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered, and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean, and as always, Isaiah John delivers a terrific performance alongside the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever, and we’re thrilled to have veterans like Dave Andron and Thomas Schlamme back on board.” The number of episodes ordered has not been announced for the spinoff,… The post ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Exploring ’90s West Coast Rap Scene Ordered At FX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: (L-R) Isaiah John and Gail Bean attend FX’s “Snowfall” Season 5 Premiere at Grandmaster Recorders on February 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images FX will expand the Snowfall universe with an untitled spinoff series set in Los Angeles during the 1990s. The upcoming drama, which will stream on Hulu, follows a recovering addict as he attempts to bring West Coast rap into the mainstream. Per the logline, the “story unfolds amid escalating gang wars and record labels eager to capitalize on the burgeoning hip-hop culture of the era.” Snowfall, which aired on FX from 2017 to 2023, chronicled the early days of the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles during the 1980s. Gail Bean and Isaiah John will reprise their roles as Leon and Wanda, connecting the world of the original Snowfall to the music‑driven setting, with new talent including Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie Sims III. The Snowfall spinoff comes from writer Malcolm Spellman and the creative team behind the original series, including Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson. “This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution,” said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment in a statement. “We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered, and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean, and as always, Isaiah John delivers a terrific performance alongside the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever, and we’re thrilled to have veterans like Dave Andron and Thomas Schlamme back on board.” The number of episodes ordered has not been announced for the spinoff,…