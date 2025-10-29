Social Media Companies to Comply With Australia's Social Media Ban

Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat have announced that they will comply with Australia’s upcoming youth social media ban, reports Euronews.
The ban will prevent anyone under the age of 16 from creating accounts on social media platforms, starting December 10th of this year.
Snap representative for Australia Jennifer Stout told Australian lawmakers that “restricting young people’s ability to communicate online will not necessarily achieve better safety outcomes.” However, the company has announced that it will respect and comply with the new law.
TikTok’s public policy lead for Australia, Ella Woods-Joyce, said the company plans to deactivate the accounts of children under 16 and offer to restore them once they turn the appropriate age.
Meta’s policy director for Australia and New Zealand, Mia Garlick, said the company also plans to remove children under 16 when the ban takes place.
Companies that do not comply will face penalties of AU$50 million.
Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash