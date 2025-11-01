Solana ETFs Hit 4-Day Win Streak While Bitcoin, Ether Funds Bleed

Solana ETFs attracted $44.48 million in fresh capital on Friday, marking their fourth consecutive day of positive flows. This trend coincided with substantial outflows of Bitcoin and Ether funds during the same period. The cumulative inflows for Solana ETFs now stand at $199.2 million, with total assets exceeding $502 million.
The Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) led the inflows on Friday, accounting for the majority of the new capital. BSOL recorded a daily gain of 4.99% during the trading session. The fund launched earlier this week with $222.8 million in initial assets.
Solana ETFs have benefited from what market experts refer to as capital rotation between various crypto assets. Investors are shifting funds from established cryptocurrencies to newer investment vehicles. The staking yield opportunity has become a key attraction for institutional investors.
Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer at Kronos Research, stated that Solana ETFs are experiencing growth due to fresh catalysts and capital rotation dynamics. Liu added that the shift signals rising appetite for new narratives and staking-driven yield opportunities.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $191.6 million in net outflows on Friday, continuing a week-long withdrawal pattern. The Bitcoin funds saw $488.43 million leave on Thursday and $470.71 million on Wednesday. This represents a clear profit-taking trend after recent strong performance.
Spot Ether ETFs also faced redemptions, posting $98.2 million in outflows on Friday. The Ether funds lost $184.3 million on Thursday and $81.4 million on Wednesday. Their cumulative inflows decreased to $14.37 billion following the recent withdrawals.
The contrasting performance between Solana ETFs and traditional crypto funds highlights changing investor preferences. Market participants are exploring alternative crypto exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. This rotation could continue as investors seek higher yield opportunities.
Several new crypto ETF products launched this week alongside the Bitwise offering. Canary introduced Litecoin and Hedera ETFs to expand investor options in the space. Grayscale plans to convert its Solana Trust into an ETF format.
Hong Kong regulators approved their first spot Solana ETF last week, expanding global access to the cryptocurrency. The BSOL fund offers investors an estimated 7% staking yield on their holdings. This staking feature differentiates Solana ETFs from traditional Bitcoin and Ether products.
Market analysts predict the Solana momentum may extend into next week if current conditions persist. Liu noted that rotation could stay alive while major cryptocurrencies consolidate their positions. However, macro news could trigger extreme volatility and change the current flow patterns.
The total assets in Solana ETFs have proliferated since their recent introduction to the market. These funds now manage over $502 million in combined assets across different providers. The four-day inflow streak demonstrates sustained institutional interest in Solana-based investment products.
