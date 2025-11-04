BursaDEX+
Solana News: XRP Tundra Integrates Solana Network for Dual-Chain DeFi

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 18:43
The first Solana-based exchange-traded funds have opened with record momentum. Within days of their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, the new Bitwise BSOL and Grayscale GSOL funds surpassed $500 million in assets under management, marking one of the strongest starts in the digital-asset ETF sector this year.

According to SoSoValue data, Bitwise’s product drew $70 million on its opening day. It drew another $130 million in the next two sessions, supported by $222.9 million in seed capital. That brought its total to roughly $420 million for its first week. It’s a scale that Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas called a “big time debut”. He noted that BSOL led all crypto ETPs in inflows and ranked sixteenth among ETFs overall.

Solana ETFs Signal Institutional Validation

The launch of Solana ETFs from Bitwise and Grayscale marks a pivotal moment for digital asset infrastructure. Both funds combine spot exposure with on-chain staking, generating additional yield from validator rewards. 

Grayscale confirmed that its GSOL product passes 77% of net staking returns back to investors. Bitwise follows a similar mechanism with a slightly lower management fee of 0.2%, compared to 0.35% for GSOL.

This approach transforms passive exposure into productive participation. It signals that institutional investors are ready to treat Solana as a yield-generating layer, not merely a speculative play. For projects building directly on Solana, including XRP Tundra, this validation strengthens the foundation of an already expanding performance ecosystem. 

As liquidity deepens through these ETFs, the broader Solana network gains both visibility and stability. It creates the perfect environment for next-generation DeFi platforms to mature.

XRP Tundra’s Solana Utility Layer

XRP Tundra integrates Solana as its utility layer, using the blockchain’s throughput and liquidity capacity to power the TUNDRA-S token. It is a core asset in XRP Tundra’s dual-chain system. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) hosts the governance and reserve counterpart TUNDRA-X. Solana handles execution and staking logic for yield-bearing mechanics like Cryo Vaults. This separation allows scalability without compromising transparency.

In its current Phase 9 presale, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.147 with an 11% bonus. Its governance token TUNDRA-X references $0.0735. Listing prices are confirmed at $2.50 and $1.25. It creates a documented 27× upside potential from today’s entry point. The presale has already attracted over $2 million, reflecting steady participation rather than short-term hype.

Analyst reviews, including one from Ben Crypto on YouTube, highlight how the Solana integration provides measurable throughput advantages. It also maintains alignment with XRPL’s stability. This design gives XRP holders a way to participate in verified on-chain yield without leaving the ledger ecosystem. The holders traditionally lacked native staking options.

Dual-Chain Design Anchored on Transparency

At its core, XRP Tundra’s architecture represents the synthesis of two proven networks. Solana brings execution speed, dynamic liquidity, and access to institutional-grade pools like Meteora’s DAMM V2, while XRPL ensures regulatory-grade clarity for settlement and governance. The system’s division of labor — Solana for yield and utility, XRPL for control and reserve — removes the fragility of single-chain ecosystems that often blur token functions.

This model also prepares Tundra for Layer-2 expansion through its upcoming GlacierChain framework, designed to handle governance scaling without adding volatility. Together, these components create a measured balance between performance and assurance — two factors that define the next stage of DeFi maturity.

Verified, Audited, and Open to Inspection

Every mechanism within XRP Tundra’s ecosystem operates under independent verification. Cyberscope, Solidproof, and FreshCoins have each audited the project’s contract logic and vault systems. In parallel, Vital Block has confirmed the identities of core developers through a complete KYC certification.

These public records offer participants verifiable transparency — a quality still uncommon among DeFi presales. For investors evaluating new protocols amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, such openness is essential. It demonstrates that Tundra’s architecture is governed by code and documentation, not assumptions.

Structure Over Sentiment

The record-setting Solana ETF debut underlines a market preference for credibility and performance — values that XRP Tundra’s dual-chain system mirrors by design. Where ETFs bring institutional structure to Solana’s liquidity, Tundra extends that structure into DeFi through its verified presale and transparent staking mechanics.

While headlines focus on Solana’s inflows, builders are shaping the next layer of that growth. XRP Tundra’s integration bridges two ecosystems into one verifiable model — built for yield, transparency, and long-term participation.

Secure your Phase 9 allocation and follow verified updates as the listing approaches:

Buy Tundra Now: official XRP Tundra website
How To Buy Tundra: step-by-step guide
Security and Trust: KYC Certificate

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/11/04/solana-news-xrp-tundra-integrates-solana-network-for-dual-chain-defi/

