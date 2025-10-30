BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Solana price prediction is back in focus as ETF inflows top $117M within two days, yet the token refuses to break past $200. What’s next? ETF debut pushes SOL into mainstream On Oct. 28, the U.S. crypto market entered a…Solana price prediction is back in focus as ETF inflows top $117M within two days, yet the token refuses to break past $200. What’s next? ETF debut pushes SOL into mainstream On Oct. 28, the U.S. crypto market entered a…

Solana price prediction fuels FOMO after record ETF debut and $6B projections

Oleh: Crypto.news
2025/10/30 21:24
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0,00001097+6,40%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007104-2,02%
Solana
SOL$166,82+3,22%
Omnity Network
OCT$0,06612-14,25%

Solana price prediction is back in focus as ETF inflows top $117M within two days, yet the token refuses to break past $200. What’s next?

Summary
  • The first spot Solana ETFs launched on Oct. 28, attracting more than $117M in two days and setting records for 2025 ETF debuts.
  • On-chain data show steady fundamentals with 3,500 transactions per second, 3.7M daily wallets, and $1B in tokenized asset transfers.
  • Traders remain divided on Solana’s next move, with key support near $180 and upside targets around $260 to $300 if momentum builds.
  • Algorithmic forecasts range from $220 in 2025 to over $1,000 by 2030, though analysts warn such models rarely match market reality.

Table of Contents

  • ETF debut pushes SOL into mainstream
  • Solana fundamentals strengthen beneath the surface
  • Traders split on Solana’s short-term path
  • Solana price prediction for 2025 and beyond

ETF debut pushes SOL into mainstream

On Oct. 28, the U.S. crypto market entered a new phase as the first spot Solana ETFs went live, offering investors direct exposure to the network’s native token, SOL, through traditional financial channels.

The debut was led by Bitwise Asset Management, whose Bitwise Solana ETF (BSOL) became the first U.S. ETF to offer full spot exposure to Solana (SOL), allowing investors to access SOL’s market performance directly rather than through futures or synthetic instruments.

The fund also includes built-in staking, allowing participants to earn around 7% annual yields from network rewards. The structure replicates on-chain earnings within a regulated investment format.

A day later, on Oct. 29, Grayscale Investments followed with the launch of its own spot Solana ETF, converted from the existing Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL).

The move marked Grayscale’s third spot crypto ETF after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), extending institutional access to Solana through a familiar regulated framework.

The trading activity following the debut showed strong initial interest. According to data, Bitwise’s BSOL ETF recorded the highest trading volume among roughly 850 ETF launches in 2025, ranking first on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 28.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the momentum carried into the second day, with trading volume reaching $72 million. Over the first two sessions, cumulative net inflows crossed $117 million by Oct. 29.

Despite the strong institutional inflows, Solana’s market price has remained stable rather than euphoric. The token briefly touched $204 during the hours following the ETF’s launch but later settled near $191 on Oct. 30, marking a daily decline of about 6.5% in the last 24-hours. 

Solana price prediction fuels FOMO after record ETF debut and $6B projections - 1

Analysts at JPMorgan estimate that Solana ETFs could attract between $3 billion and $6 billion in the first year, depending on investor adoption trends seen with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs.

Let’s dive into the latest developments surrounding the ecosystem and how they affect the Solana price prediction in the coming days.

Solana fundamentals strengthen beneath the surface

Solana’s network metrics and on-chain economics are showing measurable progress. On Oct. 29, Solana Company (NASDAQ: HSDT) disclosed that it holds over 2.3 million SOL tokens and recorded a gross staking yield of 7.03% annualized for the month up to Oct. 27.

The same filing noted that the network continues to process over 3,500 transactions per second while hosting around 3.7 million daily active wallets, indicating consistent operational throughput and user engagement.

Institutional activity around Solana is also gaining structure. An October 2025 report by Galaxy identified eighteen active Solana-based digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs) holding about 18 million SOL, equal to roughly 3.1% of the token’s circulating supply.

Since June 2025, over $90 million in equities have been tokenized on Solana, with more than $1 billion in transfer volume recorded, showing that Solana is becoming a foundation for tokenized real-world assets and on-chain treasury management.

At the protocol level, the network is preparing for a major efficiency upgrade called Alpenglow, expected around the end of 2025 or early 2026.

In an interview, Marinade Labs CEO Michael Repetny explained that the current cost for a validator to participate in Solana’s proof-of-stake process averages about $5,000 per month, with nearly $4,000 attributed to vote fees. The Alpenglow upgrade aims to reduce these vote-related expenses substantially.

A lower cost of operation could enable more participants to run validators, improving decentralization and reducing reliance on a few high-capacity operators.

Broader validator participation tends to strengthen a blockchain’s security model and governance structure, enhancing confidence in the network’s long-term stability.

Meanwhile, innovation within the ecosystem continues on the research front. An academic preprint dated Oct. 26 outlined a “ZK coprocessor bridge” connecting Solana to the Aztec Protocol, an Ethereum Layer 2, through the Wormhole messaging framework.

The bridge would allow private execution of Solana-originated programs within the Aztec domain, pointing toward a future of enhanced interoperability and privacy-focused cross-chain computation.

Traders split on Solana’s short-term path

Market sentiment around Solana’s short-term trajectory remains mixed, as traders balance strong ETF inflows against cautious technical setups.

Prediction markets on Polymarket show that most traders expect Solana to stay below $180 through early November, with nearly 48% of total volume concentrated around that range.

Only 15% anticipate a move above $210 before Nov. 2, indicating limited confidence in an immediate rally despite the recent wave of institutional attention.

The long-term outlook on Polymarket also points to mild optimism. Traders currently assign a 22% probability that Solana will reach a new all-time high before the end of 2025, down 21% from earlier this month.

Technical analysts remain divided. MartyParty, a crypto trader known for high-frequency setups, identified a “double bottom” pattern and projected short-term targets at $252 and $258, citing a breakout from a descending triangle formation.

In contrast, independent analyst Martin Ho noted that Solana is trading near a key support zone between $180 and $190. He believes the range could serve as a base for the next upward move if it holds.

A breakout above $210 could open room toward $260 and potentially $300 over the medium term, while a drop below $180 may lead to a correction toward the $150–$170 accumulation zone.

The short-term direction therefore depends on whether institutional demand from new ETFs translates into sustained buying pressure. A clean move above $210 would show that ETF-driven liquidity is reaching spot markets, while failure to hold the $180 level could confirm that current inflows are largely speculative.

Solana price prediction for 2025 and beyond

Algorithmic forecasting platforms show a wide range of expectations for Solana’s price trajectory over the next few years, revealing how predictive models often diverge in interpreting similar data.

According to CoinCodex, Solana is expected to trade between $193.88 and $220.19 in 2025, which would imply an upside potential of about 17.6% from current levels if the upper target is achieved.

The same model projects a comparable trading range for 2026, again peaking near $220.19, indicating that CoinCodex does not expect major acceleration in the near term beyond gradual growth.

In its long-term view for 2030, CoinCodex forecasts Solana to range between $367.27 and $446.06, representing an estimated 138% gain from today’s price if the upper level is reached.

SOL price forecasts from DigitalCoinPrice present a more optimistic scenario. The platform projects Solana’s 2025 price to vary between $170.03 and $416.74, with an average near $375.95, implying a potential doubling from current levels. The 2026 forecast expands the range to $407.15–$478.27, suggesting continued upward momentum.

For 2030, DigitalCoinPrice expects prices to average around $1,016.78, with a possible high of $1,038.85, which would imply a fivefold to sixfold increase from present valuations.

These algorithmic forecasts should be viewed as speculative indicators rather than precise predictions. Models rely on historical data, statistical correlations, and volatility assumptions that rarely account for future innovations, regulatory changes, or macroeconomic shocks.

Price projections in crypto markets seldom unfold as expected, so investors should perform their own due diligence and never invest more than they can afford to lose.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0,0695+2,61%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,007561-6,84%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,02857+3,14%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

What to Know: A Senate deal to reopen the US government improves risk appetite, reducing a major headline drag on crypto participation. Prior shutdown endings preceded strong Bitcoin runs; sentiment today leans constructive as traders watch liquidity gauges. Bitcoin Hyper targets BTC-native speed via SVM execution and ZK-anchored settlement flows mapped in project materials. Presale momentum is strong, having raised over $26M, with tokens currently priced at $0.013245 and staking yields of 44% APY. Macro relief has finally shown up. Weekend price action improved as Washington moved toward ending the record US government shutdown, easing a headline drag that has pinned risk over the past month. For traders and investors, that’s the cue: lower political risk tends to unlock bids across both majors and the best altcoins. And presales that fit into the narratives with the most mindshare usually see a pickup. The Senate has advanced a bill to reopen the government through January. The bill is still subject to House sign-off, but it’s enough to give the market’s risk appetite a kickstart. This playbook has happened before, and institutional investors are watching closely to see whether history repeats itself this time. When the 2019 shutdown ended, Bitcoin staged a multi-month run afterward, and sentiment is humming with ‘does it rhyme?’ energy today. Of course, no two cycles are the same, but liquidity relief and a cleaner tape create a far stronger backdrop than two weeks ago. This shift matters because it lowers the bar for early-stage narratives to get mindshare. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has consistently done just that, even through the government shutdown. The project pitches a Bitcoin-aligned Layer-2 with Solana-style throughput and a design that leverages the settlement credibility of Bitcoin’s base chain. If the shutdown resolution steadies risk, execution-first stories tied to Bitcoin’s gravity tend to benefit the most. And Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the project in this class that stands out from the rest. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): BTC-Native Speed With SVM Execution Bitcoin Hyper’s promise is simple: to make $BTC feel instant and cheap without abandoning its L1 assurances. Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture hinges on a canonical bridge that verifies Bitcoin headers and transaction proofs, mints an equivalent representation on the L2, and batches activity back to L1 with ZK commitments. In practice, that means that Bitcoin’s usual pain points, such as fees, latency, and throughput, are handled on the fast lane, while Bitcoin remains the settlement bedrock. The project’s whitepaper explains the flow from deposit to withdrawal, detailing how the SVM execution layer targets high TPS with near-instant finality. Bitcoin Hyper’s tokenomics are designed to maximize support in the rollout phase. The project positions the $HYPER token as the gas, staking, and governance asset. Allocations are geared toward build and go-to-market: development (30%), treasury (25%), marketing (20%), rewards (15%), and listings (10%). That balance reads like an incentive plan for bootstrapping activity first, then letting fees and real usage take over. This is exactly the model that most successful early-stage projects typically adopt. $HYPER Presale: $26.5M Raised, Tiered Pricing, 44% Staking Rewards Bitcoin Hyper’s ($HYPER) momentum is growing stronger as the macro fog lifts. The project raised over $25M by the end of October, and has pushed higher since, nearing $27M today. For an early-stage presale, this figure is a healthy barometer of retail conviction in a choppy backdrop. The project’s pricing remains accessible, and it is still early. The current presale stage has tokens priced around $0.013245 per token, putting $HYPER in the zone where investors are still receiving real value, rather than simply a long-shot lottery ticket. In a market hunting for the best alt-beta proxies to $BTC without overpaying for dreamware, this is crucial toward $HYPER’s continued upward momentum. Yield is another strong incentive, and it’s a useful signal. The project is currently offering stakers a yield of 44% APY. High APYs hint at early-stage incentive design rather than sustainable yield, but they serve their purpose: pull forward engagement and liquidity while the stack firms up. The endgame is simple: as apps arrive and fees accumulate, emissions should matter less than usage. For traders watching risk rotations, the narrative fit is obvious. If the shutdown deal lands and risk premiums compress, flows often climb the curve from $BTC into execution-heavy L2s and the best altcoins that look closest to product-market fit. Bitcoin Hyper’s bet is that the market will demand Bitcoin’s security wrapped in SVM speed. Additionally, it offers staking, governance, and a path to dApps, all without leaving the $BTC orbit. The pitch aligns with the moment, and with it still being yet to launch, the opportunity is real. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale while you still can! This article is informational, not financial advice. Crypto is volatile; staking rates vary, presales carry execution risk, and timelines can slip. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/shutdown-deal-boosts-crypto-bitcoin-hyper-best-presale
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,17378-1,72%
Major
MAJOR$0,10275+2,17%
Bitcoin
BTC$105 400,41+1,92%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/11/10 23:16
Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

PANews reported on November 10 that, according to Whale Alert monitoring, Paxos minted 100 million new PYUSD stablecoins (approximately $100.04 million) on Ethereum.
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 23:03

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Best Crypto Presale? $HYPER Nears $27M as Shutdown Deal Lifts Sentiment

Paxos mints $100 million worth of PYUSD stablecoins.

Pi Network Eyes Structured Dual-Token System Amid PiUSD and RWA Plans to Rival XRP

CIPD warns UK Chancellor against tax hikes as AI pressures hiring

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 361,74
$105 361,74$105 361,74

+0,29%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 526,45
$3 526,45$3 526,45

+0,19%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5477
$2,5477$2,5477

+0,73%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,81
$166,81$166,81

+0,31%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17883
$0,17883$0,17883

-0,22%