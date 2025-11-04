Solana (SOL) Stock: Price Drops 20% Despite Record-Breaking ETF Inflows

TLDR

SOL dropped nearly 20% to $165 in one week despite U.S. spot Solana ETFs launching with strong investor demand

Bitwise’s BSOL ETF attracted $199 million in fresh funds during the first week, outperforming all other crypto ETFs including BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF

Solana-based exchange-traded products recorded $421 million in net inflows, their second strongest weekly inflow on record

The ETF launch was considered a “clear success” by analysts, especially compared to outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs during the same period

Grayscale’s GSOL ETF only pulled in $2.2 million but entered the market with $102 million in existing assets after converting from a closed-end product

Solana just experienced one of the strangest weeks in its history. The token’s price crashed while institutional money poured in.

Solana (SOL) Price

SOL fell from $205 to $165 in just seven days. This happened right after the highly anticipated U.S. spot Solana ETFs finally launched.

The price drop happened despite Solana-based exchange-traded products booking $421 million in net inflows. That made it the second strongest weekly inflow on record for Solana products.

Bitcoin dropped 6% during the same period. Ethereum fell 12%. But SOL’s 20% decline was far worse than both major cryptocurrencies.

Most other crypto funds saw money flowing out during the week. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs both experienced heavy outflows. Solana stood alone with strong positive inflows.

Bitwise Dominates the Market

Bitwise’s Solana ETF (BSOL) took the lion’s share of new investments. The fund attracted roughly $199 million in fresh capital during its first week.

BSOL launched with nearly $223 million in seed capital. The combined total made it the top-performing crypto ETF of the week.

BSOL even surpassed BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Bitcoin’s sliding price kept demand for IBIT muted throughout the week.

Bitwise charges a 0.20% management fee for BSOL. That’s lower than most competitors in the space.

Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) had a much quieter debut. The fund only pulled in $2.2 million in new money.

Fee Structure Makes the Difference

GSOL entered the market with $102 million in assets under management. The fund converted from an existing closed-end product.

Grayscale charges a 0.35% management fee for GSOL. That’s much lower than the 1.5% fee on its Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

But Bitwise’s 0.20% fee still undercut Grayscale’s pricing. Lunde noted that BSOL’s lower fees and first-mover advantage fueled its rapid growth.

GSOL’s higher costs and later debut tempered its inflows. The fee difference may seem small, but it matters to institutional investors.

Year-to-date, Solana has now attracted more than $3.2 billion in institutional inflows. This marks the 21st consecutive week of institutional support for the cryptocurrency.

The disconnect between price and inflows is puzzling. Strong institutional demand typically supports or lifts prices. Instead, SOL crashed during its ETF launch week.

The Relative Strength Index for SOL sits at 27. This indicates the token is in oversold territory. That could signal a potential reversal if buyers step in.

SOL briefly tested the $160 support level during the decline. If it consolidates above $170, the next resistance zone will likely sit between $180 and $200.

The post Solana (SOL) Stock: Price Drops 20% Despite Record-Breaking ETF Inflows appeared first on CoinCentral.