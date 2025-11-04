BursaDEX+
Solana’s On-Chain Strength Persists Amid ETF Inflow Pause and Rising Open Interest

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 16:09
Solana’s momentum in 2025 continues to lead major blockchains with $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in DEX volume, outpacing Ethereum and others. Despite zero ETF inflows on November 3, open interest near $4 billion signals growing trader confidence.

  • Solana tops DApp revenue at $3.79 million daily, surpassing Ethereum’s metrics according to DefiLlama data.

  • Solana’s DEX trading volume reaches $2.96 billion daily, driven by memecoins and DeFi activity.

  • Institutional inflows paused at zero on November 3, yet open interest rose to $4.05 billion, indicating potential recovery.

Solana’s momentum surges with strong on-chain metrics in 2025, leading in DApp revenue and DEX volume. Explore why ETFs stalled and what’s next for SOL investors—stay informed on blockchain dominance today!

What is driving Solana’s momentum in 2025?

Solana’s momentum in 2025 stems from robust on-chain activity that outshines competitors like Ethereum and BNB Chain, fueled by high DApp revenue and DEX volumes. According to DefiLlama, Solana generated $3.79 million in daily DApp revenue and $2.96 billion in daily DEX trading, reflecting sustained retail and developer engagement. This edge persists amid market volatility, positioning Solana as a top Layer 1 network.

How does Solana compare to other blockchains in DApp and DEX performance?

Solana’s dominance in DApp revenue reached $3.79 million daily and $138.42 million over 30 days, eclipsing Ethereum’s $75.56 million, as reported by DefiLlama. In decentralized exchange activity, Solana’s $2.96 billion daily volume and $142.6 billion monthly total led the field, outpacing rivals through low transaction fees and high-speed processing. This surge is attributed to vibrant memecoin trading, renewed non-fungible token (NFT) interest, and increased decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption. Experts note that Solana’s architecture supports thousands of transactions per second, attracting developers and users seeking efficient alternatives to congested networks. Data from blockchain analytics platforms underscores this, with Solana maintaining elevated liquidity and user counts even in subdued market conditions. As a result, the network exhibits consistent growth, solidifying its role as a high-activity ecosystem entering the final quarter of 2025. Industry observers, including those from DeFi research firms, highlight that such metrics indicate long-term viability and developer preference for scalable platforms.

Source: DefiLlama

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the zero inflows for Solana spot ETFs on November 3, 2025?

Solana spot exchange-traded funds, recently approved in Hong Kong, saw zero net inflows on November 3, 2025, following $1.03 million in total inflows since October 28. This pause likely reflects institutional caution amid uncertain macroeconomic conditions and regulatory developments, as noted in reports from CoinGlass. Despite this, the funds’ overall health remains intact with prior gains.

Is Solana’s open interest increasing a positive sign for SOL price?

Yes, Solana’s aggregated open interest climbed to $4.05 billion in late 2025, per Coinalyze data, even as SOL’s price dipped to $169.46. This rise points to heightened trader interest and expectations of volatility, often preceding price recoveries. For investors, it suggests building momentum from derivatives markets that could align with on-chain strength.

Key Takeaways

  • Solana leads in blockchain metrics: Daily DApp revenue of $3.79 million and DEX volume of $2.96 billion highlight its superior activity over Ethereum and BNB Chain.
  • ETF inflows face a temporary halt: Zero inflows on November 3 do not undermine retail-driven growth, with total inflows exceeding 1.03 million SOL since late October.
  • Open interest signals optimism: Reaching $4.05 billion, it indicates trader confidence and potential for renewed institutional participation in the coming weeks.

Source: CoinGlass

Solana’s ecosystem thrives on retail and DeFi enthusiasm, with metrics consistently outperforming peers. Institutional hesitation via ETF inflows appears short-lived, as derivatives data shows increasing engagement. Looking ahead, alignment between on-chain vitality and broader market adoption could propel Solana’s momentum further in 2025. Investors should monitor regulatory updates and volume trends for optimal entry points.

Source: Coinalyze

Conclusion

In summary, Solana’s momentum in 2025 underscores its position as a leading blockchain, with unmatched DApp revenue and DEX volumes driving ecosystem expansion. While spot ETF inflows stalled on November 3, rising open interest to $4.05 billion hints at underlying strength and future institutional interest. As the network’s low-cost, high-speed features continue to attract users, Solana remains poised for sustained growth—consider tracking on-chain developments for strategic investment decisions.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/solanas-on-chain-strength-persists-amid-etf-inflow-pause-and-rising-open-interest/

