South Australia Police Expand Operation Ironside After Court Approval

South Australia Police arrest 55 suspects in latest Ironside phase.

Over 800 new criminal charges linked to drugs and firearms.

Crypto assets worth $37.9 million were seized in South Australia.

High Court ruling permits AN0M messages as legal evidence.

South Australia Police have intensified their crackdown on organized crime after the High Court ruled that AN0M messages are admissible as legal evidence. The decision triggered Phase 3 of Operation Ironside, a global sting effort that has now led to 55 new arrests and 800 additional charges. The suspects face accusations of drug trafficking, firearm possession, and conspiracy-related offenses.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed that this phase marks a significant step forward in dismantling major criminal networks. Since its inception, Operation Ironside has focused on uncovering encrypted communication systems used by syndicates to coordinate illegal trade. The new arrests highlight how law enforcement in South Australia continues to leverage digital intelligence to trace and prosecute offenders effectively.

Also Read: South African Reserve Bank Mulls Crypto Regulation After 6 Years

Crypto Seizures Deepen South Australia Investigation

Digital assets have played a central role in this latest stage of Operation Ironside. Police traced crypto wallets and associated accounts to uncover hidden financial trails across South Australia. So far, assets seized under the operation total A$58 million, equal to about US$37.9 million. Investigators revealed that many of the transactions were linked to narcotics distribution and money laundering activities relying on crypto anonymity.

Souce: Canva

Authorities said advanced blockchain forensics tools made it possible to track digital movements across multiple exchanges. This kind of monitoring enabled the police to trace the criminal funds to the high-level individuals suspected of operating in the burgeoning criminal network in South Australia.

Operation Ironside Expands Across South Australia

Operation Ironside began as an FBI–Australian Federal Police collaboration in 2018. The turning point came with AN0M, an encrypted messaging app secretly built and monitored by the FBI. This service had been used by the criminal groups in the belief that this service offered them a secure means of communication. It is important to state that the authorities could read all the messages that are relayed through this service.

More than 1,600 AN0M devices had been found in Australia, with nearly 19.3 million messages being broadcast during the initial two phases of the operation. This latest phase of the operation exemplifies how encryption technology can be employed against organized criminal groups by marrying the use of intelligence. However, Australians continue to demonstrate a certain wariness towards digital wealth, where over half of Australians continue to associate crypto with fraud.

Also Read: AMP’s $27M Bitcoin Investment Marks Shift in Australian Pension Fund Market