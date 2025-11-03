BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
South Australia Police have intensified their crackdown on organized crime after the High Court ruled that AN0M messages are admissible as legal evidence. The decision triggered Phase 3 of Operation Ironside, a global sting effort that has now led to 55 new arrests and 800 additional charges. The suspects face accusations of drug trafficking, firearm […]South Australia Police have intensified their crackdown on organized crime after the High Court ruled that AN0M messages are admissible as legal evidence. The decision triggered Phase 3 of Operation Ironside, a global sting effort that has now led to 55 new arrests and 800 additional charges. The suspects face accusations of drug trafficking, firearm […]

South Australia Police Expand Operation Ironside After Court Approval

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/03 21:40
Nowchain
NOW$0,00226+8,65%
South Australia
  • South Australia Police arrest 55 suspects in latest Ironside phase.
  • Over 800 new criminal charges linked to drugs and firearms.
  • Crypto assets worth $37.9 million were seized in South Australia.
  • High Court ruling permits AN0M messages as legal evidence.

South Australia Police have intensified their crackdown on organized crime after the High Court ruled that AN0M messages are admissible as legal evidence. The decision triggered Phase 3 of Operation Ironside, a global sting effort that has now led to 55 new arrests and 800 additional charges. The suspects face accusations of drug trafficking, firearm possession, and conspiracy-related offenses.

The Australian Federal Police confirmed that this phase marks a significant step forward in dismantling major criminal networks. Since its inception, Operation Ironside has focused on uncovering encrypted communication systems used by syndicates to coordinate illegal trade. The new arrests highlight how law enforcement in South Australia continues to leverage digital intelligence to trace and prosecute offenders effectively.

Also Read: South African Reserve Bank Mulls Crypto Regulation After 6 Years

Crypto Seizures Deepen South Australia Investigation

Digital assets have played a central role in this latest stage of Operation Ironside. Police traced crypto wallets and associated accounts to uncover hidden financial trails across South Australia. So far, assets seized under the operation total A$58 million, equal to about US$37.9 million. Investigators revealed that many of the transactions were linked to narcotics distribution and money laundering activities relying on crypto anonymity.

Souce: Canva

Authorities said advanced blockchain forensics tools made it possible to track digital movements across multiple exchanges. This kind of monitoring enabled the police to trace the criminal funds to the high-level individuals suspected of operating in the burgeoning criminal network in South Australia.

Operation Ironside Expands Across South Australia

Operation Ironside began as an FBI–Australian Federal Police collaboration in 2018. The turning point came with AN0M, an encrypted messaging app secretly built and monitored by the FBI. This service had been used by the criminal groups in the belief that this service offered them a secure means of communication. It is important to state that the authorities could read all the messages that are relayed through this service.

More than 1,600 AN0M devices had been found in Australia, with nearly 19.3 million messages being broadcast during the initial two phases of the operation. This latest phase of the operation exemplifies how encryption technology can be employed against organized criminal groups by marrying the use of intelligence. However, Australians continue to demonstrate a certain wariness towards digital wealth, where over half of Australians continue to associate crypto with fraud.

Also Read: AMP’s $27M Bitcoin Investment Marks Shift in Australian Pension Fund Market

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Explore October 2025’s best crypto picks: Bitcoin, Cronos, and the BullZilla presale drawing investor attention.
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/28 02:22
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08132+14,02%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007101-3,11%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03376+9,53%
SIX
SIX$0,01666+2,20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: Bitcoin and Cronos Rally While BullZilla Presale Captures Investor Spotlight

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 016,25
$105 016,25$105 016,25

-0,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 513,74
$3 513,74$3 513,74

-0,16%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5312
$2,5312$2,5312

+0,08%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165,96
$165,96$165,96

-0,19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17919
$0,17919$0,17919

-0,02%