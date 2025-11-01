South Korea and NVIDIA Collaborate to Enhance AI Infrastructure with Over 250,000 GPUs

Ted Hisokawa
NVIDIA partners with South Korea to deploy over a quarter-million GPUs, boosting AI infrastructure to drive innovation in industries like automotive and manufacturing.
South Korea is set to become a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI) as it partners with NVIDIA, according to a recent announcement from NVIDIA Newsroom. The collaboration aims to expand the nation’s AI infrastructure by deploying over a quarter-million NVIDIA GPUs across sovereign clouds and AI factories in South Korea. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the country’s capabilities in various sectors, including automotive, manufacturing, and telecommunications.
Major Investments in AI Infrastructure
The Korean government, through the Ministry of Science and ICT, plans to invest heavily in sovereign AI infrastructure. This includes deploying over 50,000 of the latest NVIDIA GPUs across the National AI Computing Center and cloud service providers such as NHN Cloud, Kakao Corp., and NAVER Cloud. Samsung Electronics will also construct an AI factory with a similar number of GPUs to accelerate its AI and semiconductor development.
SK Group is designing an AI factory that will host over 50,000 NVIDIA GPUs, featuring Asia’s first industrial AI cloud for physical AI and robotics. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group will collaborate with NVIDIA to build an AI factory with 50,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, focusing on manufacturing and autonomous driving.
Public-Private Partnerships for LLM Development
NAVER Cloud, LG AI Research, SK Telecom, NC AI, Upstage, and NVIDIA are working together to develop Korean foundation large language models (LLMs) through public-private partnerships. This collaboration aims to enhance AI applications across the nation, promoting innovation and growth.
The Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) is also establishing a Center of Excellence for quantum computing and scientific research, utilizing NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technology.
Supporting Startups and Economic Growth
To further support economic development, NVIDIA and its partners are forming an alliance to foster startups through the NVIDIA Inception program. This initiative will provide startups with access to NVIDIA’s accelerated computing infrastructure, software, and expertise, promoting the growth of the next generation of companies in South Korea.
Through these comprehensive efforts, South Korea and NVIDIA are not only expanding AI infrastructure but also fostering an ecosystem that supports innovation and economic growth, positioning South Korea as a leader in the global AI landscape.
