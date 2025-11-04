BursaDEX+
South Korea's Inflation Rises to 2.4% Amid Weaker Won, BOK Eyes Steady Rates

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:48
South Korea’s consumer inflation rose to 2.4% in October 2024, driven by a weaker won increasing food and energy costs. This exceeds the Bank of Korea’s 2% target, supporting a steady interest rate amid housing market pressures and economic challenges from external tariffs.

  • Headline inflation climbed 2.4% year-over-year, up from 2.1% in September.

  • Core inflation, excluding volatile items, increased to 2.2% from 2% the prior month.

  • The won depreciated nearly 1.9% against the dollar, boosting import costs for essentials like food (up 5%) and fuel.

South Korea inflation hits 2.4% in October amid weaker won and rising costs. Explore how this influences Bank of Korea policy and economic stability—stay informed on global impacts today!

What is the current inflation rate in South Korea?

South Korea inflation reached 2.4% in October 2024, marking a notable uptick from September’s 2.1% and surpassing economist expectations of 2.2%. This rise, reported by the Ministry of Data and Statistics, stems primarily from a depreciating won that elevated import prices for food and energy. The Bank of Korea now faces heightened pressure to balance growth concerns with its 2% target, as core inflation also climbed to 2.2%.

How does the weaker won contribute to South Korea’s inflation pressures?

The South Korean won weakened by almost 1.9% against the U.S. dollar in October, hitting its lowest level since March and ranking among Asia’s weakest currencies since early that month. This depreciation directly amplified costs for imported goods, with food and non-alcoholic beverages surging 5% year-over-year, according to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics. Energy prices also rose due to reduced government fuel tax subsidies, pushing transportation costs up 3.4%. Housing and utilities increased by 1.2%, while food and lodging prices jumped 3.2%, reflecting broader import dependency in South Korea’s economy. Expert analysis from the Korea Real Estate Board notes that apartment prices in Seoul have risen for 39 consecutive weeks as of late October, adding to inflationary strains in a rapidly heating property sector. These factors collectively underscore the currency’s role in sustaining above-target inflation, as imports constitute a significant portion of consumer spending. Economists, including those from Barclays Bank PLC, highlight that such currency movements exacerbate price pressures without immediate domestic supply adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors drove South Korea’s October 2024 inflation higher than forecasts?

South Korea’s inflation climbed to 2.4% in October, exceeding the 2.2% forecast due to seasonal Chuseok spending on goods and services, plus imported car price adjustments and a weaker won. Data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics shows this as the highest rate since July’s 2.6%, with core measures at 2.2% also above the Bank of Korea’s target.

Will the Bank of Korea change its interest rate policy after this inflation data?

The Bank of Korea has held its key interest rate steady for three consecutive meetings, citing risks from household debt, asset bubbles, and external pressures like U.S. tariffs. While October’s data shows inflation above 2%, officials are focusing on long-term trends rather than short-term spikes, suggesting no immediate cuts despite growth concerns.

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation Acceleration: South Korea’s headline rate hit 2.4%, driven by currency weakness and import costs, outpacing September’s figure.
  • Policy Stance: The Bank of Korea prioritizes financial stability, maintaining rates amid tariff impacts expected to shave 0.45% off growth this year.
  • Sectoral Pressures: Monitor food (up 5%) and housing trends, as ongoing won depreciation could prolong above-target inflation—consider diversified investments for stability.

Conclusion

South Korea’s inflation rate of 2.4% in October 2024, coupled with core inflation at 2.2%, highlights persistent pressures from a weaker won and rising import costs, challenging the Bank of Korea’s efforts to meet its 2% target. As officials navigate housing market overheating and external tariff risks, long-term economic stability remains key. Stakeholders should watch upcoming Monetary Policy Committee decisions for signals on potential rate adjustments, ensuring informed strategies in a volatile global landscape.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/south-koreas-inflation-rises-to-2-4-amid-weaker-won-bok-eyes-steady-rates/

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

