‘South Park’ Says That Everything Sucks Now, Including ‘South Park’

South Park continued mocking Trump’s White House in episode two of season 28, “The Woman in the Hat,” and even suggested that the constant political satire was ruining the show.

What Happened In South Park’s Halloween Episode, ‘The Woman In The Hat’?

Stan and his family have long since left ‘Tegridy Farms, a long-running, deeply unpopular joke about running a marijuana farm.

Much to the relief of South Park fans, the weed jokes are finally over, but Stan’s family is facing a very real, relatable problem—the crushing cost of living.

Unable to afford rent, Stan and his family are forced to stay in his grandfather’s retirement home, which leads to Stan bitterly complaining to his friends that “South Park sucks now,” referring to the town itself, and the show’s embrace of political satire.

While South Park has often referenced real-world events and poked fun at the U.S. political landscape, the show has transitioned into a full-time White House parody, with very little room for random adventures with the boys.

As Stan points out, the long-suffering Kenny is barely present in the show nowadays, and viewers rarely hear his muffled voice.

It seems likely that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are poking fun at the fans who dislike the show’s new direction, but it is true that the random side-tangents of the show are being overshadowed by U.S. politics.

Notably, this is a situation that the two once wanted to avoid—in a 2017 interview with The LATimes, Parker suggested that the constant Trump jokes had become too much, stating:

“We fell into the same trap that SNL fell into, where it was like, ‘Dude, we’re just becoming CNN now.’ We’re becoming: ‘Tune in to see what we’re going to say about Trump.’ Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow.”

Hence, Stan and the boys start a campaign to raise awareness of South Park’s decline, but the project immediately pivots into a cryptocurrency scam.

Stan reckons that if everything sucks now, then they might as well embrace the societal rot, and make some money by scamming crypto investors with a good old-fashioned “rug pull.”

Any resemblance to the inner workings of Trump’s crypto-friendly White House is surely just a coincidence.

Meanwhile, President Trump is tearing through the White House to build a ballroom, much to the dismay of Satan, who was under the impression that his lover was making space for the birth of their baby, the antichrist.

Attorney General Pam Bondi makes an appearance as a literal brown-nose, with Trump’s feces constantly smeared across her face—yuck. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller also cameos as a sinister ghoul that bears a strong resemblance to Nosferatu.

Trump confides to his staff that he is being plagued by a ghostly entity wearing a large-brimmed hat, who stands in the corner radiating malevolent energy.

Amusingly, the entity is revealed to be Melania Trump, based on real, rather unsettling fashion choices made by the First Lady.

Melania’s sinister presence might also be inspired by the “Hat Man,” an urban legend of a spectral man in a hat commonly seen in nightmares and fever dreams.

As the boys embrace the ruthless scam of their crypto coin, Kyle becomes increasingly uncomfortable, and irritated by the appearance of his miserly cousin Kyle, an old favorite of the show who returns to help the boys pull off the scam.

Cousin Kyle instructs the boys on how to build hype for their coin to prepare for the rug pull, and rolls up to the White House for a meeting with Donald Trump Jr., where he is sucked into a group séance.

A bitter rivalry between Pam Bondi and Vice President J.D. Vance explodes during the séance, and to top off the scene, the recurring joke of Kristi Noem’s melting face returns, frightening cousin Kyle into a confession.

Cousin Kyle admits that crypto is one massive money laundering scheme designed to further enrich the wealthy, and the White House responds by placing him under arrest.

The episode concludes with Stan admitting to Kyle that he was right about everything, and grudgingly accepting that the world has changed, and so has South Park.

Parker and Stone seem to have embraced their role as political satirists of the second Trump era—the role seems a good fit for the crudest, rudest show on television.

