SPAC Surge in 2024: Crypto Industry Gains Momentum

- SPAC founders raised over $24 billion in 2024.
- Focus sectors include cryptocurrency, nuclear energy, and quantum computing.
- 2025 predicted to be a strong year for SPACs, surpassing 2021.
ChainCatcher and RootData will host the “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” conference in April 2025, drawing top blockchain experts to discuss future industry challenges.
This event signifies a pivotal moment in the crypto industry, focusing on DeFi, NFTs, and regulatory themes, potentially impacting market strategies and investor confidence in blockchain innovations.
Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions
In 2024, SPACs gathered over $24 billion, signaling revived investor interest in sectors like nuclear energy, quantum computing, and cryptocurrencies. Fund allocation heavily favored these industries, presenting a marked shift from previous years’ focuses. The crypto industry, notably, is anticipated to play a significant role, with funding poised to bolster technological advancements and adoption.
The increase in SPAC funding could indicate a turning point, especially with predictions that 2025 will outperform 2021 in SPAC transactions. Despite the optimism, only 11% of SPAC IPOs since 2019 see stock prices above their original issue price, while nearly half experienced significant value declines. This contrast underscores the challenge of sustaining investor confidence over time.
Historical SPAC Performance and Cryptocurrency Market Analysis
Did you know? Since 2019, only 11% of companies taken public via SPACs remain above their IPO price, reflecting potential investor caution despite recent funding surges.
According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,008.56, with a market cap of $483.83 billion. Recent data highlights a 9.05% increase in trading volume within 24 hours, despite a 2.81% price drop. Over 90 days, ETH has gained 3.82%, displaying price volatility amid shifting market dynamics.Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:01 UTC on October 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Insights from the Coincu research team suggest a cautious yet strategic approach should monitor SPAC trends closely. Significant variations in IPO success rates call for heightened investor scrutiny, possibly influencing regulatory frameworks and investment strategies in cryptocurrency ventures.
