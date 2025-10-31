Spooky Dread Tafarians Go Haunting The Splinterlands

Blew up a battle in Splinterlands and somehow crawled out of the smoke to meme about it? Built a card combo so cursed your own minions are filing ghostly HR complaints? Or maybe you cracked a strategy so twisted even your stats needed therapy from the shadows?
Whatever dark chaos you’ve unleashed… we want the proof. Show us your glorious disasters and wicked wins! Snagged unique rewards with your haunted decks in the Conflicts? That’s even more gleaming in the moonlight!
September’s heat is nothing compared to this… from ghoulish victories to spine-chilling combos, this month we’re spotlighting the clever, the quirky, and the downright ridiculous strategies that keep Splinterlands alive… and undead.
This is your chance to prove yourself on a battlefield where shadows twist and every move chills the bone. Frontier is free-to-play, built for strategy, and designed to reward skill… every card you earn is yours, and even your non-crypto friends can flaunt this NFT magic.
As the moon rises and Dar Gearnut and Calamity stalk the foggy battlefield… let’s peer into the darkness at the Dread Tafarian! These leonine warriors, scarred by the cursed wastes of Ardentioch, prowl endlessly… striking with shield, tooth, and instinct.