Standard Chartered CEO Predicts Blockchain Will Power All Global Transactions

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:53
Blockchain’s rapid rise as the foundation of global finance is gaining unstoppable traction, with leading banks and asset managers embracing tokenization and digital assets—a movement underscored by Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters’ conviction that nearly all transactions will soon run on blockchains. Standard Chartered CEO Endorses Blockchain as Foundation for Global Market Infrastructure Growing momentum […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/standard-chartered-ceo-predicts-blockchain-will-power-all-global-transactions/

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
