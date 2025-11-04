Blockchain’s rapid rise as the foundation of global finance is gaining unstoppable traction, with leading banks and asset managers embracing tokenization and digital assets—a movement underscored by Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters’ conviction that nearly all transactions will soon run on blockchains. Standard Chartered CEO Endorses Blockchain as Foundation for Global Market Infrastructure Growing momentum […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/standard-chartered-ceo-predicts-blockchain-will-power-all-global-transactions/