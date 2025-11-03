BursaDEX+
PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to The Block, StarkWare has deployed its next-generation open-source S-two prover on the Starknet mainnet, claiming it to be the fastest and most privacy-preserving proof system in a global production environment. This upgrade replaces the network's original proof components and now generates validity proofs for each block, reducing proof time and verification costs while improving throughput and scalability, all while ensuring trustlessness. Furthermore, the system allows independent operators to contribute computing resources, enhancing the network's censorship resistance. A key feature of S-two is its ability to run efficiently on consumer-grade hardware, allowing users to generate privacy proofs directly from laptops, mobile phones, and browsers, without relying on centralized data centers. StarkWare states that this enables large-scale privacy protection, allowing users to prove facts such as age, qualifications, or transaction intent without disclosing sensitive data, while also creating new application scenarios such as privacy-focused decentralized finance (DeFi), anonymous identity authentication, verifiable AI, and zero-knowledge secure gaming.

StarkWare deploys the S-two prover on Starknet to improve speed, privacy, and decentralization.

Oleh: PANews
2025/11/03 21:11
PANews reported on November 3rd that, according to The Block, StarkWare has deployed its next-generation open-source S-two prover on the Starknet mainnet, claiming it to be the fastest and most privacy-preserving proof system in a global production environment. This upgrade replaces the network's original proof components and now generates validity proofs for each block, reducing proof time and verification costs while improving throughput and scalability, all while ensuring trustlessness. Furthermore, the system allows independent operators to contribute computing resources, enhancing the network's censorship resistance. A key feature of S-two is its ability to run efficiently on consumer-grade hardware, allowing users to generate privacy proofs directly from laptops, mobile phones, and browsers, without relying on centralized data centers. StarkWare states that this enables large-scale privacy protection, allowing users to prove facts such as age, qualifications, or transaction intent without disclosing sensitive data, while also creating new application scenarios such as privacy-focused decentralized finance (DeFi), anonymous identity authentication, verifiable AI, and zero-knowledge secure gaming.

