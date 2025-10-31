Steak ’n Shake And Fold Launch $5 Bitcoin Burger

Fold Holdings (NASDAQ: FLD), the bitcoin rewards company known for letting users earn sats on everyday purchases, has teamed up with iconic fast-food chain Steak ’n Shake for a limited-time promotion that lets customers earn $5 in bitcoin with their meal.

Starting today, Steak ’n Shake diners who order a Bitcoin Meal or Bitcoin Steakburger at one of the 1,200+ participating Steak ’n Shake locations can visit bitcoinmealdeal.com, upload their receipt, and receive a code redeemable for $5 in bitcoin through the Fold app.

Once the Fold app is downloaded and activated, the reward is instantly credited. The partnership marks the first time a U.S. restaurant chain has paired a menu item with bitcoin rewards, blending food, finance, and pop culture in a single bite.

Even the bun carries a message: it’s stamped with a Bitcoin logo, a subtle but unmistakable symbol of how far the orange coin has traveled into mainstream consciousness.

“Bitcoin goes mainstream when it starts showing up in everyday life,” said Fold Chairman and CEO Will Reeves in a note to Bitcoin Magazine. “That’s been our vision from the beginning, and our promotion with Steak ’n Shake is the next step in that journey. For many people, this will be the first time they ever own bitcoin — and it’ll come from something as ordinary as grabbing a burger.”

Steak ‘n Shake loves bitcoin

For Steak ’n Shake, the partnership deepens its ongoing relationship with the Bitcoin community.

Earlier this year, the 90-year-old chain rolled out Lightning Network payments across all U.S. locations, allowing customers to pay for meals using bitcoin with instant, low-fee transactions.

The company even sparked headlines when it publicly scrapped plans to accept Ethereum, declaring its “allegiance” to Bitcoiners.

Now, it’s taking that loyalty a step further.

“Steak ’n Shake has never been afraid to take a bold position, and putting bitcoin on the menu is the latest example,” said Sardar Biglari, CEO of Steak ’n Shake. “Bitcoin is rewriting the rules of culture and commerce, and we want our guests to be part of that future every time they sit down for a meal.”

Fold, which went public earlier this year through a SPAC merger, currently holds roughly 1,500 BTC in its corporate treasury — valued near $160 million — and maintains a market cap just under $200 million.

The company recently launched a bitcoin rewards Visa card powered by Stripe and continues to expand its product suite bridging traditional finance and Bitcoin-native tools.

The campaign — launching today, a date that coincidentally marks the 17th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper — runs nationwide while supplies last. For both companies, it’s a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s evolution from white paper to burger wrapper.