Steak n Shake isn’t just flipping burgers; they’re funneling profits directly into a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

2025/11/01 21:13
Steak n Shake just made fast-food and Bitcoin history. On white paper day, the 91-year-old American fast-food chain announced the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), staking its claim (excuse the pun) as the first major U.S. restaurant chain to funnel all BTC payments straight into a corporate Bitcoin treasury.

How Steak n Shake became Bitcoin’s fast-food friend

This news isn’t coming out of nowhere. Steak n Shake made waves back in May when it started accepting Bitcoin payments at hundreds of locations across the U.S. and Europe. It was a move that not only cut payment processing costs by half but elevated their steakburgers to cult status among Bitcoiners.

But the announcement of an SBR ups the ante. Every Bitcoin payment received goes straight into the company’s new reserve, doubling down on their belief that Bitcoin is here to stay. Not only is it a payment rail, but a core asset on their balance sheet.​

Sats for stakes: feeding open-source development

For every ‘Bitcoin meal’ sold, Steak n Shake is donating 210 satoshis (sats) to Open Sats Initiative, a nonprofit supporting developers who keep the Bitcoin network humming. That’s more than clever branding; it’s a tangible vote for the long-term security and transparency of the ecosystem. So, every burger not only fills your belly, it helps bankroll the code behind the world’s biggest open-source financial experiment.​

What’s more, eating a Bitcoin Steakburger gets you $5 in free Bitcoin when you sign up through Fold App, with a clear set of instructions printed on your receipt. That tiny onboarding process (buy food, claim sats, join the fold) is true grassroots adoption. It brings new users into Bitcoin, not via FOMO but through something as everyday as lunch.​

Why is this such a big deal?

Fast food chains don’t usually play the role of financial trailblazer. But Steak n Shake isn’t just accepting BTC; they’re holding every satoshi, and reporting a stunning 15% same-store sales jump last quarter, outpacing every competitor in the segment.

Their message? Bitcoin isn’t just for memes and market timing. It’s a community, a technology, and a set of rails for what could be the future of corporate treasury.​ And they’re grateful to the Bitcoin community for turning the restaurant chain’s fortunes around:

When legacy brands like Steak n Shake go all-in on Bitcoin, it’s a sign to other Main Street giants. And with Bitcoin being praised all the way up from the highest office, the window for treating crypto as a “fad” has closed. As Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley commented:

So next time you order a Steak n Shake meal, you’re not just biting into a burger. You’re taking a small step into the world of everyday Bitcoin utility, supporting open-source innovation, and maybe even sparking the next wave of corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/steak-n-shake-isnt-just-flipping-burgers-theyre-funneling-profits-directly-into-a-strategic-bitcoin-reserve/

