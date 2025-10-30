Stellantis warns of one-time costs through H2 2025 as political, economic issues bite

Jeep maker Stellantis on Thursday warned of one-off costs through the second half of the year. The firm said that the initiative is part of its efforts to address political, economic, and regulatory challenges.

The automaker also reiterated its financial guidance for the second half of 2025, noting an improvement in its net revenues, cash flow, and operating income compared to the first half of 2025. The firm has also initiated a review of its warranty estimation process, stating that it expects the review to result in changes to its estimates and one-off charges in H2 2025.

Stellantis expects to incur charges in H2 2025

Stellantis stated that the growth was driven by increased demand in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, while South America experienced a moderate decline. The firm acknowledged that its global sales surged by 4% YoY, driven by growth across the regions. The firm’s consolidated shipments also rose by 13% to 1.3 million units, citing a 35% year-over-year improvement in North America as the primary driver of the surge.

However, the automaker also stated that it expects to incur charges in the second half of this year, arguing that these charges will be largely excluded from its operating income once finalized. The firm confirmed that it continues to see commercial progress in its operations, following the successful launch of six of its 10 planned 2025 introductions by the end of the third quarter.

At the time of publication, Stellantis’ shares plummeted by nearly 6% to 9.13 euros, amid its latest announcement. The firm’s stock price has also dropped by more than 27.7% year-to-date.

The firm’s warning on one-off charges came despite recording positive net revenues in the third quarter. The report showed that Stellantis’ net revenue of 37.2 billion euros surged by 13% in Q3 compared to the same period last year.

According to data from LSEG, Stellantis’ net revenue for Q3 also surpassed analysts’ expectations at 36.58 billion euros.

Stellantis revealed that additional launches of its new vehicles in the fourth quarter will reintroduce several volume nameplates. The firm argued that the initiative will exemplify important changes already shown in its strategy to provide customers with more freedom to choose the cars and configurations to their liking.

Stellantis invests $13B in the U.S.

Filosa also revealed that the firm is taking decisive actions to align its resources, programs, and plans to support long-term profitable growth, including its recent $13 billion investment in the U.S on October 14. Stellantis emphasized that the initiative is designed to drive future growth and strengthen its manufacturing footprint and brand presence throughout the U.S.

The firm confirmed that the investment market is its largest U.S. investment in its 100-year history. According to the report, the investment will include the launch of five new vehicles and the creation of over 5,000 jobs. Stellantis plans to reopen the Belvidere, Illinois, plant for production of two new Jeep models, including Cherokee and Compass. The firm also directed that all new Ram midsize trucks be assembled in Toledo, Ohio.

The automaker wants its Warren, Michigan, plant to start producing all-new large SUVs with both range-extended EV and internal combustion engine powertrains. The firm’s Dodge Durango vehicles will also be built in Detroit. Stellantis announced that it will be hosting a live webcast and conference call on October 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. CET. The event is meant to present Stellantis’ Third Quarter 2025 Shipments and Revenues report.

There will also be presentations, which will be posted at around 8:00 a.m. CET. Stellantis confirmed that the webcast and recorded replay will be accessible under the Investors section on its main website.

