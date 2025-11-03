BursaDEX+
Strategy Inc, the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has further strengthened its position by acquiring an additional 397 BTC for approximately $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per coin. This latest purchase brings the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at nearly $47.49 billion, with an average acquisition price of […]

Strategy Buys 397 Bitcoin at $114,771 Each, Strengthening $47B BTC Portfolio

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/11/03 22:23
Bitcoin
BTC$104 910,56+1,27%
WorldAssets
INC$0,612-4,16%
Bitcoin
  • Strategy Inc adds 397 BTC worth $45.6 million to its holdings, raising its total to 641,205 BTC.
  • The firm reports a Q3 2025 operating income of $3.9 billion and a net income of $2.8 billion.
  • Bitcoin remains above $107,000, with market sentiment divided on whether the bull run will continue.

Strategy Inc, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has further strengthened its position by acquiring an additional 397 BTC for approximately $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per coin.

This latest purchase brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at nearly $47.49 billion, with an average acquisition price of around $74,057 per BTC.

The acquisition reflects Strategy’s ongoing commitment to its Bitcoin yield approach, which focuses on generating consistent returns through disciplined accumulation and yield optimization. 

The company funds these acquisitions primarily through capital-raising initiatives such as its at-the-market (ATM) programs, maintaining liquidity while increasing Bitcoin exposure.

As of early November 2025, the firm has achieved a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 26.1%, showcasing the performance of its treasury strategy amid a volatile crypto market.

Also Read: Bitcoin Strengthens as Strategy’s $45 Million Purchase Targets $118,000 Breakout

Record Q3 Earnings Reinforce Strategy’s Financial Strength

In its latest financial report for the third quarter of 2025, Strategy posted a strong performance, with operating income of $3.9 billion and net income of $2.8 billion. The company’s diluted earnings per share stood at $8.42, marking its second consecutive quarter of robust profitability.

The firm reaffirmed its full-year guidance, projecting $34 billion in operating income and $20 billion in Bitcoin-related gains for fiscal year 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Phong Le emphasized that the company remains aligned with its strategic framework and continues to expand its financial footprint globally. Strategy has raised $20 billion year-to-date through its capital markets platform and announced a 25 basis point increase in its STRC dividend rate to 10.50% for November.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kang added that Strategy is targeting a Bitcoin yield of 30% for the year, supported by a BTC price outlook of $150,000 by year-end.

Bitcoin’s Market Outlook Faces Divided Opinions

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around $107,959.62, holding above the $100,000 threshold that many see as a key psychological level. Market sentiment remains mixed as traders debate whether the cycle peak has already passed.

Market commentator Lark Davis noted that despite October closing without a euphoric top, Bitcoin’s trajectory remains uncertain.

He highlighted $98,000 as the crucial support zone, suggesting that a short-term dip below $100,000 may still occur without confirming a market top. Data from Polymarket indicates a 50/50 probability of Bitcoin maintaining its position above $100,000 through the end of 2025.

Also Read: Strategy Now Holds $77.4 Billion in Bitcoin, Surpassing Global Banks in Value

