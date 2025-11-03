Strategy Expands Bitcoin Portfolio with 397 BTC Purchase

Michael Saylor-led business intelligence and software firm Strategy Inc has purchased an additional 397 Bitcoin BTC $106 402 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $2.12 T Vol. 24h: $47.84 B . This takes its total holdings to 641,205 BTC, valued at roughly $69 billion based on the current value of the flagship cryptocurrency.

Strategy Sees 13th Consecutive Bitcoin Acquisition Streak

The new acquisition marks the firm’s 13th consecutive acquisition streak this year and was worth $45.6 million. For context, each coin in this acquisition was acquired at $114,711. Strategy’s entire holdings of 641,205 were bought at $47.49 billion at $74,057 per BTC.

Not long ago, Strategy’s executive chairman, Michael Saylor, shared a chart on X, showing the company’s portfolio.

The post, which he captioned “Orange is the color of November,” suggested that the firm was getting ready for a new BTC purchase. Today, it has made real with the acquisition of 397 BTC.

Notably, this consistently large acquisition is a show of strong conviction in the long-term value of the coin. There are no signs that this aggressive accumulation will cool off soon, nor does the firm plan to offload its holdings. In the latest X post, Strategy noted that it has achieved a BTC Yield of 26.1% YTD 2025.

Strategy Inspires Aifinyo AG and Others on Bitcoin Treasury

It is worth noting that Strategy has served as a source of inspiration to other traditional firms. Many of them are now aspiring to become Bitcoin treasury companies.

In October, European fintech company Aifinyo AG announced that it was converting its balance sheet to Bitcoin. This move made it the first German firm to adopt a full BTC treasury model.

The plan is to use a pure-play Bitcoin treasury protocol modeled after the one established by Strategy. This means continuous accumulation of BTC operating cash flows and no trading to establish long-term holdings on their balance sheet.

Also, DDC Enterprise Limited secured $124 million in a new equity financing round at $10.00 per Class A share. The goal is to expand its Bitcoin holdings from 1,058 BTC to 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025 amid institutional demand.

