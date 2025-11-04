Strategy IPO redefines corporate Bitcoin strategy with euro-denominated offering

The company will issue 3.5 million STRE shares, each priced at €100 ($115).

Investors will receive a 10% annual dividend, paid quarterly beginning 31 December.

Strategy currently holds 641,205 BTC, valued at approximately $47.49 billion.

Strategy, the crypto treasury company known for its methodical accumulation of Bitcoin, has unveiled plans for a euro-denominated perpetual stock under the ticker STRE.

The initial public offering (IPO) signals a refined integration of traditional capital markets with the Bitcoin economy.

Strategy’s latest move extends its long-term model of raising capital through equity and debt to expand its Bitcoin reserves, consolidating its position as the largest corporate holder of the asset.

Euro-denominated IPO targets professional investors

The company plans to issue 3.5 million shares of STRE, each priced at €100 ($115), with a 10% cumulative annual dividend payable quarterly from 31 December.

Proceeds will be used to acquire additional Bitcoin (BTC), currently trading at $104,603, and for general corporate purposes.

Strategy stated that the shares will be available only to qualified investors in the EU and UK, excluding retail participants.

The structure reflects the company’s preference for institutional capital and adherence to regulated financial frameworks while maintaining exposure to digital assets.

Refining the Bitcoin corporate treasury model

Founded by Michael Saylor, Strategy adopted its Bitcoin-first balance sheet model in mid-2020.

The company raises capital through market instruments, converts it into Bitcoin, and holds the cryptocurrency as a strategic reserve.

This approach has made Strategy the largest Bitcoin-holding public company, with 641,205 BTC worth about $47.49 billion.

Earlier in November, it added 397 BTC to its holdings as part of its ongoing acquisition plan.

Saylor’s framework has influenced a wave of similar corporate treasury models, with firms issuing equity or credit to build crypto reserves.

Many now hold Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), trading at $3,502, as balance sheet assets.

Together, these companies have raised billions, indicating a shift in how institutions view cryptocurrencies: not as speculative bets, but as reserve assets with long-term strategic value.

Market competition and acquisition restraint

Analysts have warned that the rapid growth of the crypto treasury sector could lead to consolidation as new entrants compete for investor capital.

Some expect companies to acquire rivals to preserve scale and relevance.

However, Strategy has confirmed it will not pursue mergers or acquisitions, even where they might appear beneficial.

The firm intends to expand organically, focusing on disciplined balance sheet growth and direct communication with investors.

This stance separates Strategy from its peers. While others diversify or seek acquisitions, it remains committed to a singular mission of strengthening its Bitcoin position.

The company’s discipline and transparency have become central to its investor relations strategy.

Major banks back the offering

The IPO will be managed by global financial institutions including Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Moelis, and TD Securities.

Their participation underscores growing confidence among traditional finance players in Bitcoin-linked products.

The STRE stock represents a rare hybrid between fixed income and digital asset exposure.

It offers predictable returns while channelling proceeds into Bitcoin, effectively linking the traditional yield-seeking investor base with the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

As institutional participation in Bitcoin deepens, Strategy’s euro-based IPO may define a new template for corporate finance.

The company’s ability to merge compliance-driven capital markets with a decentralised asset base demonstrates how digital currencies are being absorbed into the core of global finance.