Strategy plans to issue 10% perpetual preferred shares (STRE) denominated in euros and will use part of the proceeds to purchase Bitcoin.

PANews reported on November 4th that Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR) announced its plan to issue 3,500,000 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock (STRE), with a par value of €100 per share. The stock will pay quarterly dividends, with unpaid dividends accruing at 10% + 100 basis points quarterly, up to a maximum of 18%. The company stated that the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of Bitcoin and working capital. STRE includes a redemption option in the event that the outstanding shares fall below 25% of the original offering or in the event of a specific tax event, and a repurchase option for holders at par value plus accrued unpaid dividends in the event of a "material change." Underwriters include Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Moelis.