Strategy plans to offer 3.5M STRE preferred shares to fund Bitcoin and corporate needs

Key Takeaways

Strategy intends to issue 3.5 million Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock shares to fund further Bitcoin purchases and support corporate operations.

The $STRE token is euro-denominated, marking the company’s first financial product targeted specifically for global (especially European and institutional) investors.

Strategy plans to issue 3.5 million shares of Series A Perpetual Stream Preferred Stock to fund Bitcoin acquisitions and corporate operations. The business intelligence company has been aggressively expanding its corporate Bitcoin treasury through perpetual preferred stock offerings.

The euro-denominated $STRE represents Strategy’s inaugural financial instrument designed to channel funds into Bitcoin acquisitions for global investors. The offering targets European and institutional investors, marking a step in globalizing Bitcoin access beyond dollar-based systems.

Strategy’s $STRE extends its lineup of perpetual preferred stocks, following similar instruments like STRK and STRF. The company uses this approach to support ongoing Bitcoin accumulation without relying on common stock sales.